Christian Kirk injury update vs Bengals: What happened to Jaguars WR?

Christian Kirk had to leave the field for the Jaguars against the Bengals after a suspected groin injury. It was on the very first offensive play for Jacksonville as Trevor Lawrence threw a deep pass. The wide receiver managed to catch it but in the process hurt himself.

He had to contort himself as the ball was not perfectly thrown. But either due to the contortion or due to falling, he seems to have injured himself. He managed to walk back to the locker room on his own power but was in significant discomfort and needed help. He is eventually ruled out.

Speculation that the injury might be in the "groin area"

There was speculation on social media that the injury was in the groin area but might be related more to a bruised testicle. There did not seem to be much lower body torsion or twisting. His foot was also not planted as he fell. So, there are people thinking that Christian Kirk has suffered an injury altogether more painful, even though it might be less permanent.

Christian Kirk not the only one to head to the locker room for the Jaguars

The Jaguars started well enough. They scored the first touchdown of the game with Travis Etienne. They even got the Bengals with a tackle for a loss of yards that made their field goal over 55 yards, contributing to a miss by Evan McPherson.

But just as they lost Christian Kirk on offense, on defense, cornerback Tre Herndon had to go into the locker room under the concussion protocol as well, before also being ruled out.

Later on, early in the second quarter, safety Andre Cisco was down for some time before he got up. All these injuries started to add up for Jacksonville.

Even though after the missed field goal they got great field position, Trevor Lawrence could not move the chains and they went three-and-out. On the other side, the Cincinnati Bengals went down to the field to tie the game with a rushing touchdown from Joe Mixon.

With the Jaguars looking not only to top their division but go deeper in the playoffs than last year, when they made it to the Divisional Round, such injuries can often be the difference in the postseason. They will hope that these health issues with Christian Kirk and others do not linger on beyond this game.

One only need to look at the Bengals, their opponents today playing without Joe Burrow who is out for the season, to see how injuries can change the entire outlook of the season.