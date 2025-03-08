Christian Kirk's wife Ozzy bids emotional farewell to Jaguars as WR heads to Texans

After spending three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Christian Kirk decided to join the Houston Texans on Friday. Initially, there were reports that the Jaguars would be releasing Kirk ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

However, the team found Texans as a trade partner and agreed to receive their seventh-round pick of the upcoming NFL draft in exchange for the wide receiver.

Christian Kirk's wife Ozzy bids emotional farewell to Jaguars (Image Source: Ozzy/IG)

Christian Kirk's trade came as an unexpected news for not just fans but also his wife, Ozzy, who came forward to share her emotional reaction.

On Friday, Ozzy took to her Instagram story to share Kirk's post featuring his statement on the Texans trade, attached with an emotional farewell message for Jaguars fans.

"Memories and people we will never forget. So thankful for our time in Jacksonville. Here we come Houston!!!!!! I love you 13, forever proud of you!" Ozzy wrote.

Christian Kirk thanked coaches, teammates and fans for incredible Jaguars journey

In his statement that the wide receiver shared via his Instagram post, Christian Kirk thanked the Jacksonville Jaguars for changing his and his family's life. Moreover, Kirk also praised his teammates and coaches while expressing his gratitude towards the fanbase.

“I’ve had incredible moments being a Jacksonville Jaguar. I’ll always be grateful to Duval for changing my life and my family’s, and we appreciate the love and support more than y’all will ever know! I’m thankful for the coaches and teammates I’ve had the privilege to play alongside, and I’ll truly miss putting on that Jaguars uniform."

Moving forward in his statement, Christian Kirk also emphasized on his struggles with injuries last season. He claimed that the 2024 NFL season was the "toughest" and something that he never expected to turn out like it did. But despite everything, Kirk confessed to be looking forward to coming back stronger in 2025 season, and ended his statement saying:

“My preparation for the upcoming season is already under way, and the only way from here is up. I’ll be back stronger than ever, and I’m excited for this next chapter with the Texans. I promise it’ll be my best one yet.”

Christian Kirk made himself a huge part of the passing game of the Jacksonville Jaguars over his three seasons with them. Moreover, the wide receiver also developed a strong rapport with Trevor Lawrence, which the fans are definitely going to miss.

In his last season with the Jaguars, Kirk threw a total of 404 receptions with a total of 29 receiving touchdowns and 5,176 receiving yards. Let’s see what the future holds for Kirk in the Texans.

