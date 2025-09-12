Christian Kirk's wife, Ozzy, drops candid romantic moment with Texans WR celebrating 6 years of relationship

Christian Kirk's wife, Ozzy, celebrated six years of togetherness in a social media story. The NFL wide receiver is preparing for the 2025 season with his new team, Houston Texans, whom he joined earlier this year.This season marks his first after welcoming a baby. On Wednesday, his wife, Ozzy, shared candid throwback pictures celebrating their journey. She posted a black-and-white snap with a sweet caption:&quot;6 years of loving you &amp; a lifetime to go,&quot; Ozzy wrote.Christian Kirk's wife Ozzy's Instagram/@ ozzykirkIn the snap, Ozzy Kirk didn't show her face as the couple held hands and posed with their backs to the camera.Ozzy and Christian Kirk were together for a while before getting married last April. Earlier this year, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.Ozzy Kirk marked the special day by sharing a sweet post on Instagram. She shared throwback pictures from their wedding day, along with a long caption, on April 7.&quot;One year ago, we stood side by side and promised forever—and what a beautiful forever it’s been so far. From every little moment in life to big adventures, every second with you has been a reminder of just how lucky I am to call you my husband. You are my greatest gift, my best friend, and the love of my life. Here’s to forever—our forever. Happy first anniversary, my love. I love you @ckirk 🤍&quot;, Ozzy wrote.In July, they were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Londyn Rose Kirk.Christian Kirk's wife, Ozzy, shares a glimpse of her &quot;life lately&quot;In an Instagram post this week, Christian Kirk's wife, Ozzy, shared a few candid snaps of her offseason outings. She posted a series of pictures with a two-word caption and a white heart emoji.&quot;life lately…,&quot; Ozzy wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOzzy Kirk shared a mirror selfie in the first slide of the post. She kept her hair open and donned an oversized blazer over a white crop top and blue denim pants. She also shared pictures of her daughter and a few snaps of her husband, Christian.Meanwhile, on the field, the Houston Texans started the new season last week and next play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 16. However, Kirk missed the practice session ahead of the game due to a hamstring injury.The Texans had a tough start as they lost 14-9 to the Los Angeles Rams. They were coming off decent outings in preseason, winning against the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions.