Christian McCaffrey's net worth: How much does the Panthers RB earn in Carolina?

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey just can't seem to get rid of the injury bug. McCaffrey left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in the first half after sustaining an ankle injury.

On Monday afternoon, it was announced that McCaffrey will be out for the remainder of the season with the ankle injury. McCaffrey had already missed six games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury. This latest news means that McCaffrey will play just seven of the Carolina Panthers 17 scheduled games this season.

McCaffrey, who just signed a contract extension in 2020, has a net worth of about $10 million, but his contract allows for that number to be even bigger.

RB Christian McCaffrey's contract breakdown

The Carolina Panthers drafted running back Christian McCaffrey with the eighth overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Stanford. McCaffrey signed a four-year deal worth $17.2 million. McCaffrey rushed for just over 400 yards in his rookie season, but his sophomore campaign was much better as he rushed for just over 1,00 yards and seven touchdowns.

At the time, he showed no signs of slowing down, hitting a career-high 1,387 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019. The Panthers were so happy with the production they were getting out of their young running back that they then signed him to a four-year contract extension worth $64 million in April 2020.

Since signing that contract extension, Christian McCaffrey has played just ten games between the 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons combined.

McCaffrey played just three games in 2020 after suffering a high ankle sprain and then a shoulder injury. With this season's injuries, McCaffrey will now go two seasons without rushing for even 500 yards. Not exactly what the Carolina Panthers envisioned when they signed him to that lucrative extension just a little over a year and a half ago.

The good news for the Panthers, who will have McCaffrey signed through the 2025 NFL season, is that, although he is done for this season, he is expected to be healthy and ready to go for the 2022 NFL season and offseason workouts.

The Carolina Panthers offense will need McCaffrey to bring that same offensive spark that he did earlier in his career. The Panthers offense has been without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who they acquired during the offseason. The Panthers also re-signed former quarterback Cam Newton just a few weeks ago.

