Christian McCaffrey's dad Ed marks the end of feud with Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift

The San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's mom Lisa, started a viral feud with Taylor Swift last season when the team faced the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl. During the weeks running up to last year's Super Bowl, Lisa announced "boycotting" Swift as her son was up against the singer's boyfriend.

Almost a year later, Christian McCaffrey's father, Ed, came forward to end the viral feud between his wife, Lisa, and Swift. On Tuesday, Fox News released an interview with Ed McCaffrey, during which the former NFL star marked the end of alleged stress between the ladies.

Ed started his statement by revealing how Lisa has been one of the biggest fans of Taylor Swift, and said:

"In terms of being a fan of Taylor Swift, that (a Swift decoration) is in our house. My wife Lisa has probably been one of the biggest Taylor Swift fans despite the fact that she's dating Travis Kelce… and obviously the 49ers had to play them in the Super Bowl. Lisa is an incredible fan."

Moving forward, Ed claimed to put the "matter to rest" and stated that there had been no tension between Taylor Swift and the "McCaffrey family." Concluding his statement, Ed further added:

"Just to put that matter to rest, we were fans long before she was dating Travis Kelce, and I don't even remember what happened with the Super Bowl, but there are certainly no issues here in the McCaffrey family."

Christian McCaffrey's mom Lisa made a controversial statement about ending her support for Taylor Swift

Lisa McCaffrey made a ruthless decision to boycott Taylor Swift and her music from her life for the weeks running up to Super Bowl 2024. Lisa talked about her decision in detail during her appearance on a podcast episode alongside Olivia Culpo.

"I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next couple days. I love her, I love the relationship, but we are boycotting any T. Swift songs. If she pops up on the radio station . . . nope. She's dead to us this week," Lisa said.

After the 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs, there remained speculations throughout the year that Liza held hard feelings for Taylor Swift. However, according to Ed's statement, it has been clear that Liza's boycott has long ended.

