Christian McCaffrey's father Ed makes feelings known on Evan Engram signing with Broncos in free agency

Evan Engram agreed a reported two-year, $23 million deal with the Denver Broncos after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week. This will be the tight end's third different association with a team in the big league since being drafted by the New York Giants in the first round in 2017.

Christian McCaffrey's father Ed, who played most of his NFL career with the Broncos, was pleased with Engram's addition to Denver.

"WINNING! I know there is no official scorecard for the NFL's "legal tampering" period, but it certainly seems the ⁦@Broncos⁩ are crushing it! Welcome to Mile High Evan Engram! #BroncosCountry," Ed tweeted on Wednesday.

The Giants drafted Ed in the third round in 1991. The wideout also had a one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994, where he won the Super Bowl. Ed then played nine years with the Broncos, winning the Super Bowl in 1998 and 1999 before retiring in February 2004.

Now, Ed's son Christian has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL, but Christian is yet to win a Super Bowl, like his dad.

Meanwhile, two-time Pro Bowl Engram arrives in Denver following a three-year sojourn at Jacksonville. He will serve as another offensive weapon for Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Evan Engram's 2024 season with Jaguars was hampered by injuries

Former Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram - Source: Getty

Evan Engram played all 17 regular season games in his first two seasons with the Jaguars. However, in Week 1 of the 2024 season, the tight end suffered a hamstring injury and missed the next following games.

In December, Engram suffered a torn labrum during Jacksonville's Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Engram recorded 47 receptions for 365 yards and one touchdown in his final year with the Jaguars. However, he's only 30 and has a few more good years at top-level football, which the Broncos will be eager to tap into.

