Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo invites Donald Trump to visit her at 'Tubi red carpet' during Super Bowl 59

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo invited United States President Donald Trump to her red carpet ahead of Super Bowl LIX. Culpo will join FOX for the Super Bowl coverage and work as host of the red-carpet event before the championship game. She will interview several players, celebrities and more famous people on Tubi as they arrive to watch the contest.

During an interview with the Hot Mic Podcast, Culpo talked about the opportunity to have Trump as a guest on the red carpet.

"Wouldn't that be cool? If you're watching this, please Donald Trump come see me at the Tubi red carpet at the Super Bowl. It would be so fun, just like old times!" she said.

This will be the first time a sitting president will attend the Super Bowl and Culpo wants to have the chance to speak to the man who saw her become Miss Universe in 2012. Culpo is also known as Republican.

Trump had already attended the New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium when Davante Adams and Russell Wilson debuted with their respective teams. He's not missing the biggest game of the season, either, as some people would be thrilled to see him.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have different reactions to Donald Trump attending Super Bowl LIX

The two starting quarterbacks for Super Bowl LIX also shared their opinions on Donald Trump, who's been in office for less than a month, attending the big game. Patrick Mahomes was excited to play in front of Trump while addressing the president's comments about his game.

"It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president, someone that is in the top position in our country," Mahomes said. "I didn’t see that clip but it’s cool to hear that he’s seen me play football and respects the game that I play."

Travis Kelce shared a similar sentiment, saying it was great to see the president of the "best country in the world" attending the biggest game of his career.

On the other hand, Hurts wasn't so thrilled about Trump going to New Orleans. He had a blunt response when asked about it.

"He’s welcome to do whatever he wants," Hurts said.

The Chiefs and Eagles meet again in the Super Bowl and this time they'll have a special guest.

