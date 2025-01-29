Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares sneak peek of custom 'Super Bowl outfit' from Kristin Juszczyk

Kristin Juszczyk has long been known for her bespoke gameday outfits. Now, heading into Super Bowl week, she has completed a high-profile intrateam "assignment."

On Tuesday on an Instagram Series, Olivia Culpo, the wife of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, revealed what she called her "Super Bowl outfit": a red team-themed jacket.

Designed by Off Season, the newly launched athleisure brand of fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, it features, among other details, black and bronze/brown-bordered white numbers inspired by the jerseys that the 49ers wore during their 1980s-90s dynasty under Joe Montana, then Steve Young.

Olivia Culpo teases a custom Super Bowl outfit by Kristin Juszczyk.

Kristin Juszczyk discusses origins, establishment of Off Season brand

Off Season is a new brand, having launched only exactly three weeks ago. In an in-depth interview with People magazine, Kristin Juszczyk revealed that it began with a meeting with Emma Grede, a British fashion mogul best known as a co-founder of denim brand Good American and initial partner in Kim Kardashian's underwear line SKIMS.

Leading up to that meeting, she tried various ways to get to her fellow designer, even contacting acquaintances. Then, it finally happened – a phone call that lasted three times as long as expected.

At the meeting, she presented Grede with her custom outfits – team-themed puffers, halter tops and denim shorts.

"I tried to bring as much as I could to show her," she recalled. "This is something I really believe in. I said, 'Let me know what tech packs you need, let me know what I think the marketing could be and let me show you where I can expand this.'"

The two eventually became business partners and began by deciding the name of the brand. They settled on Off Season, as Kristin explained:

"We wanted a name that reflected the idea that this brand isn’t just meant for game days. It’s not just for football season, from September to February. We wanted a brand that’s for 365 days of the year."

Once that was done, they needed to determine what their first products would be. They eventually decided on unisex puffers themed after the 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills – Kristin's "bread and butter," to quote her.

Looking back, Grede cannot help but praise Kristin:

"It makes total sense with everything I stand for. She is truly talented and has that much intensity, tenacity, and sheer talent — and she's doing something that feels really differentiated. It’s a testament to what Kristin has built with this community that she can attract that type of audience in just one day."

Off Season currently has plans to expand to other product types like corsets and mini-tops, as well as eventually have all 32 NFL teams represented in its range.

