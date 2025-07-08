Christian McCaffrey shares 1-word reaction to Sam Darnold's engagement to GF Katie Hoofnagle

Sam Darnold will enter his first season as the starting quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks as an engaged man. He recently proposed to girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle, and the couple shared the news via a joint Instagram post.

In one of the photos, Darnold got down on one knee. The engagement took place in Dana Point, California, according to the location tag of the post.

"YES!!!!!" Hoofnagle wrote on Monday.

The post received over 20,000 likes in just over 12 hours. Of the many comments, one was from San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who had a one-word reaction.

"Cmone!!!" McCaffrey wrote.

Christian McCaffrey replied to the post, congratulating Darnold and Hoofnagle (image credit: instagram/_hoofy)

In March, Darnold signed a three-year deal worth $100.5 million with the Seahawks. The signing came after he had a career season with the MInnesota Vikings. He threw for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, leading the team to the postseason.

In April, the couple shared the news that they bought their first home together in Seattle.

Sam Darnold received heartfelt birthday message from Katie Hoofnagle

Sam Darnold turned 28 years old in June and received a heartfelt birthday message from Katie Hoofnagle on his big day. In the post, she shared snapshots of their adventures together and wrote a sentimental caption, adding that Darnold was her "better half."

"Amidst the chaos of our everyday lives, every day spent with you is filled with an abundance of peace, laughter, presence, joy, and love. Here’s to another trip around the sun sharing good meals, good music, and good company. Happy 28th birthday to my better half, I love you more 🤍," Hoofnagle wrote on Instagram on June 6.

The couple began dating in 2023 and went Instagram official when Hoofnagle shared photos of them together on the social media platform.

