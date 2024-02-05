Christian McCaffrey vs Travis Kelce 2024 Super Bowl MVP odds breakdown: Could Chiefs TE win big?

Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off on Sunday, February 11th, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. This is a rematch of the big game from four years ago, when the Chiefs came from behind in the fourth quarter to secure a win. It featured the first time Patrick Mahomes lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy, and this year he is going for his third.

The Super Bowl is always among the most watched television events of the year. It's also the most bet on event of each year as millions of dollars are wagered on the game. In addition to the outcome of the matchup, many bettors will also wager on many different player props as well. Picking which player will be named Super Bowl MVP is one of the most popular options.

It's understandable that the two quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes (+130) and Brock Purdy (+220), are the two current betting favorites to win the award. The QB position has won MVP 32 out of 57 times in NFL history. If one of the two quarterbacks don't win it this year, the most logical choices would be their most important offensive skill-position players.

Christian McCaffrey (+450) has the best odds of winning the MVP of any non-quarterback, and by a significant margin. This probably makes sense considering he is the only non-quarterback to be named finalist for the NFL MVP award for the 2023 season.

On the Chiefs' side, Travis Kelce (+1400) has the second-best betting odds behind Mahomes. A strong case can be made that his line presents the most overall betting value when taking his massive contributions and huge potential payout into consideration.

In three playoff games this year, Kelce has recorded 23 receptions for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Bettors looking for long-shot odds can consider placing a wager on the All-Pro tight end.

Chiefs vs 49ers odds: Who is favored to win Super Bowl 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII odds

The San Francisco 49ers have remained the betting favorites for Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs. The line has fluctuated between one and three points since the initial line of 49ers (-2.5) was released shortly after the conclusion of the conference championship games.

In the 57 year history of the event, the favorites have a 28-26-3 record against the spread. They also have a 38-19 record striaght up without the spread. This is good news for 49ers supporters, but with the Chiefs seeking their third Vince Lombardi trophy in the past six years, it will be no easy task for thm as they attempt to continue this trend.