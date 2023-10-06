Christian Watson injury update: Latest on Packers WR for fantasy Week 5

Christian Watson is the top wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers but has hada to deal with injuries to begin the season.

Watson missed the first three weeks of the season before finally returning to the field in Thursday Night's loss to the Detroit Lions last week. However, ahead of Week 5, Watson is back on the injury report for his hamstring, so what is his status for this week?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian Watson injury update

Christian Watson made his season debut last week.

Christian Watson missed the first three weeks of the NFL season due to a hamstring injury. The hope was that it wouldn't keep him out for long, and the star receiver was able to return in Week 4.

However, after playing in Week 4, Watson was listed on the injury report ahead of Week 5. Although he was on the injury report, Green Bay reporter Matt Schneidman revealed that Watson did practice, which is a good sign that he isn't seriously injured.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Christian Watson?

Christian Watson made it through training camp healthy, but in practice ahead of Week 1, he was put on the injury report due to a hamstring injury.

When the injury happened, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that he was hopeful that Watson's injury wouldn't be too serious. The receiver dealt with a hamstring issue last year as wel;, missing three games.

During his injury, Watson said that he was trying to do as much as possible before he was healthy, which helped him get back to the field in Week 4:

"I'm just trying to do as much as I can every day. If as much as I can is going out there and doing the indy drills for a couple minutes and then running off to the side, that's what I'm going to do. I didn't really have any setbacks throughout the process."

When will Christian Watson return?

Christian Watson will likely be in the lineup on Monday Night against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although Watson was a limited participant on Thursday, the Packers have the extra day, so making him limited could just be Green Bay being cautious.

If Watson does play, as expected, he will remain the Packers top receiving option. In his first game of the year against the Detroit Lions, he had two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown as he was eased back into the lineup.

The hope for fantasy owners is that Watson will have a more prominent role once his hamstring issue is over. If Watson can't go, look for Romeo Doubs to get even more targets.