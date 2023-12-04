Christian Watson injury update vs Chiefs: What happened to Packers WR?

Christian Watson was having a stellar game for the Packers against the Chiefs. He had 71 yards in in 7 receptions, averaging over 10 yards per catch. He had scored two touchdowns.

Towards the end of the fourth quarter, with the game clock showing under four minutes, the Packers were leading 24-19. Therefore, it was important for Green Bay to keep the clock running and they could do so by remaining on the field.

So, they called a play where Jordan Love was tossed the ball behind the line of scrimmage and he went around and picked up the first down. But he was trying to slow down and kneel on the field so that they could bleed the clock. But he is a player who missed the first few weeks of the season with a hamstring injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the cold, in trying to stop his momentum suddenly, it looked like Christian Watson had aggravated his hamstring again. He was listed as questionable to return, but that was moot because they scored a field goal when he returned to the sidelines and after that the Chiefs offense held on to the ball until the end of the game.

Expand Tweet

Christian Watson's history of hamstring injury becoming a point of concern for the Packers

Christian Watson is a young receiver and the future for the Green Bay Packers. He is developing a nice rapport with Jordan Love, that could last for the coming years. However, one area of concern has to be his repeated hamstring injuries. This is his fifth hamstring injury during his NFL career.

Expand Tweet

Packers outlast the Chiefs to go to 6-6 as Kansas City fall to 8-4

Even though Christian Watson could not return for the remainder of the game, he was back on the sidelines and milled about with other players at the completion of the game. The game itself was a thriller with the Packers winning 27-19 over the Chiefs. Only a late failed Hail Mary ensured that Green Bay left with a win.

But it was a vital victory. Their improved 6-6 record now sees the Packers occupying the final Wild Card berth in the NFC with the youngest team in the league. The Chiefs are now 8-4 and one behind the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins, both with a 9-3 record, in the AFC.

The wide receiver's contribution was important in this win. But now it remains to be seen if he will be there to help them on the field in the run-in to the end of the season.