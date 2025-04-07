Christian Watson’s wife Lakyn goes full romance mode on couple’s first anniversary

It's already been a year since Christian Watson tied the knot with Lakyn. The pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Saturday, April 5.

Lakyn Watson celebrated the big day by sharing an adorable romantic picture of the couple and also penned down an emotional message for her husband. She wrote:

"will forever love doing life with you 🤍 happy 1 year anniversary hubby"

Lakyn Watson donned a beautiful white gown in the picture while the Green Bay Packers wide receiver wore an off-white blazer and pants paired with a white shirt.

Christian Watson and Lakyn tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on April 5, 2024. They had a destination wedding at a 40-acre property in Malibu, surrounded by mountain valleys all around.

On April 12, 2024, Lakyn Watson posted a few pictures of their wedding ceremony on her Instagram account along with the caption saying:

"As we wait for more photos from our special day, here’s just a few of my favorites to show off the details 🤍 @passeraevents did the most amazing job making our dream come to life"

Meanwhile, on April 7, 2024, she shared a post of wedding eve pictures. Along with the picture, she wrote:

"the night before 🤍"

While celebrating her first anniversary, she posted another picture from the wedding eve. She has 4,812 followers on Instagram. Christian Watson and Lakyn are known for sharing pictures of each other.

Christian Watson could miss the start of the 2025 season

In Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season, Christian Watson suffered an ACL tear and did not play in the playoffs. Following his injury, he is likely to miss the start of the 2025 season.

Early in February 2025, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst provided an update on the wide receiver's injury in which he talked about the possibility of the 25-year-old missing the upcoming season.

"Obviously Christian is going to miss some time, probably, at the beginning, more than likely,” Gutekunst said (via NBC Sports). “We’ll see where that goes. That’s going to create opportunities for some guys on the roster that I’m excited for. We’ll see how that shakes out. We have a long way to go. We’ve got free agency. the draft, everything coming up.”

Last season was pretty impressive for the Green Bay Packers. The team even qualified for the postseason games but was eliminated in the playoffs. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason game, which ended their run for the Super Bowl.

