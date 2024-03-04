Christian Wilkins landing spots: Top 3 teams that should target DT as Dolphins look to move on

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been a pillar of the Miami Dolphins for the past five seasons.

He was the team's first-round pick in 2019 as he was selected as the 13th in the draft and has lived up to his first-round hype.

With Wilkins' rookie contract expired, some thought the Dolphins would trade him if a deal couldn't be reached before the start of free agency. With free agency a week out, no deal has been agreed to, and Wilkins is expected to hit the open market.

On Monday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that the Dolphins will not use the franchise tag on Wilkins before the start of free agency. Wilkins will have a strong market as he is one of the best overall players to hit the open market this offseason.

Wilkins is coming off of arguably his best season as a pro. He set a career-high in sacks (nine) and fumble recoveries (two) while compiling 65 tackles, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

In his five-year career, Wilkins has 355 tackles, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, one interception and 19 pass breakups.

Three teams that should target Christian Wilkins in free agency

Christian Wilkins during Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

While the NFL free agency doesn't begin until March 13, there's a chance that Miami and Christian Wilkins could hammer out a long-term deal. However, it's expected that Wilkins will hit the open market.

Here are three teams that should go after Christian Wilkins this offseason once and if he becomes a free agent.

Chicago Bears

With the Chicago Bears holding the first and ninth picks in the 2024 NFL draft while possibly moving on from quarterback Justin Fields, they are in rebuild mode and have a ton of money to spend.

The Bears enter free agency with $66.6 million in cap space, which is the fourth-most in the NFL. They will be big spenders whether they trade Fields or not.

The Bears had the best run defense last season and could improve that plus their pass rush game by adding Wilkins. Starting DT Justin Jones is a free agent.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have the most cap space as they have over $100 million to spend.

They are under a new regime with former linebacker Jerod Mayo being named their head coach.

What better way to help bolster a defense than to sign a guy like Wilkins? He would also face his former team twice a season.

Wilkins is also a New England native and grew up in Massachusetts. Maybe that will factor into his decision when he goes through his options in free agency.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts, like the Bears and Patriots, are another team in the top 10 for most space.

The Colts didn't have a good defensive line last season stopping the run or rushing the quarterback. They ranked in the bottom 10 for both run defense and quarterback pressure rate.

Adding Christian Wilkins could help Indy's defense become more balanced and they should be a team interested in his services.