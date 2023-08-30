Ciara, Chris Brown's R&B single 'How We Roll' scales new Billboard milestone

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn't the only one making moves this offseason as his wife, Ciara, and her new R&B single 'How We Roll' has done some serious moving and shaking.

Per ratedrnb.com, Ciara's new single, which features Chris Brown, moved from No. 4 to No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales chart list.

It is yet another piece of good news for Ciara as she continues to produce smash hits as her career flourishes.

With many eyes on her husband in Russell Wilson, who's looking to redeem himself after a poor year last season, it is good to see that she is still producing top hits.

Ratedrnb.com also states that Ciara's song is the second time that she has had a single reach No. 1 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart, with the other being "Level Up."

Ciara and Russell Wilson hoping for better football experience in 2023

After being traded to the Denver Broncos from Seattle, many had the thought that the Broncos were going to become Super Bowl contenders. They had a stout defense and weapons on offense.

All that was needed was for Wilson to come in and drive the ship. Well, he might have to get his license revoked as he stumbled to a 4-11 record and only threw for 16 touchdowns (career low) and 11 interceptions.

But now, with Sean Payton coming in to clean everything up, we imagine that life for Wilson will get a little easier as Payton installs his way of doing things.

Denver fans turned on Wilson and the team last year as they struggled to put up points. In 11 games last season, Denver failed to score more than 16 points as the offense simply couldn't get anything going.

It ended with first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett losing his job and thus began the campaign to get Payton through the doors.

Many hope that this season will be far better for Denver and Wilson as Payton takes over, but time will tell if even he can turn around the franchise.

