Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are gearing up for the upcoming season, fully aware that they need a significant turnaround after a disappointing start to Wilson's career with the franchise.

During OTAs, the quarterback took some time off to enjoy a family retreat in Montana with his wife, the renowned singer and songwriter Ciara, and their children. Escaping from the pressures of being an NFL quarterback and a globally recognized singer, the family enjoyed fishing and the refreshing Montana air. Ciara even referred to Montana as "home" during their Memorial Day stay.

Wilson won't call Denver 'home' for much longer if he stinks again in 2023

In today's digital age, patience is scarce, and success must come quickly, or everything can crumble. Wilson needs to elevate his game this year to salvage his career and prove that the 2022 season with the Denver Broncos was an anomaly.

Reflecting on past achievements won't suffice if Wilson doesn't bring his best version to the field in 2023. With a new coach like Payton, who is likely to bring a stricter structure, the offensive game plan is expected to undergo significant changes. The emphasis may shift towards a more prominent running game, quick-strike passing with primary reads, and a reasonable dose of screen plays.

Wilson must execute the game plan rather than relying on his personal judgment, as was often reported in the previous season. If Wilson's performance still falls short in Denver, the team may consider trading him. Despite the high cost associated with such a move, the new owners, eager for a return on their substantial investment, may view it as a necessary solution to address the problem.

