"You’re 1 of 1! My greatest inspiration. I love you so much!" - Ciara posts heartfelt message for Russell Wilson after QB signs near $300 million extension with Broncos

It's Russell Wilson's world and we're just living in it, it would seem. The Denver Broncos handed their superstar quarterback a fresh new contract extension earlier today worth a massive $245 million over five years. Wilson's contract extension reportedly includes $165 million guaranteed, keeping the quarterback in Denver for the next seven years.

As news of the contract extension broke, Ciara Wilson, wife of the Broncos QB, extended her wishes to her husband on Twitter.

"Baby @DangeRussWilson I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know! It’s been so beautiful to see you become a Bronco! So excited for the journey ahead! You’re 1 of 1! My greatest inspiration. I love you so much! @Brocos #LetsRide"

The Denver Broncos traded for the nine-time Pro Bowler back in March. Wilson spent ten straight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. His extension means he is now the second-highest paid quarterback in the league in terms of average annual value. He's behind back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers ($50.27 million).

Russell Wilson's contract details

Wilson's contract is the third-most-lucrative in NFL history when it comes to guaranteed money. It's behind Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's fully-guaranteed $230 million deal and Kyler Murray's $189.5 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. The extension means Wilson will be paid massively even when he's 38 years old.

The extension hands some much-needed security to a franchise in ownership transition. The Broncos traded five draft picks (including two first-round and two second-round selections) and three players to the Seahawks to bring Wilson to town.

The Broncos' $4.65 billion sale was formally approved by the league in early August. The ownership group is headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton and also includes Condoleezza Rice and Lewis Hamilton.

The NFL is a quarterbacks' league, and Russell Wilson's mammoth contract extension is particularly interesting for another quarterback. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still waiting on an extension from his franchise. The former league MVP is representing himself in the negotiations and negotiations seem to have come to a standstill.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley In regards to Ravens and Lamar Jackson, the team can point to Russell Wilson's deal as further evidence that Deshaun Watson's $230M guaranteed is an aberration.



Since Watson signed, two QBs have signed and neither have come close to him: Kyler Murray ($189.5M) and Wilson ($165M) In regards to Ravens and Lamar Jackson, the team can point to Russell Wilson's deal as further evidence that Deshaun Watson's $230M guaranteed is an aberration.Since Watson signed, two QBs have signed and neither have come close to him: Kyler Murray ($189.5M) and Wilson ($165M)

The Ravens QB has reportedly set Week 1 as an unofficial deadline to conclude negotiations with the franchise. Earlier this month, Jackson also refuted rumors that Baltimore had offered him a contract in the ballpark of $250 million to trump the one handed to Kyler Murray.

