Ciara Wilson is a woman with many hats. Aside from being a musician and dancer, she is also an entrepreneur, a model, and an actress. Beyond the spotlight, she is a dutiful wife to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and a loving mother to three children.

She revealed through an Instagram video last August that she is pregnant with her fourth child (third with Wilson). She also proudly rocked her baby bump in subsequent photoshoots. While a fifth child is uncertain, Ciara wants a big family.

Ciara Wilson’s reason for having as many children as possible

Russell Wilson’s wife was a guest in a recent episode of Alex Cooper’s Spotify exclusive podcast Call Her Daddy. Cooper asked:

“So, this is baby number four. Did you always want a big family?”

Ciara Wilson answered:

“I did. I’m an only child. So, I think because of that, like, I always p*ssed my mom and dad for a brother or sister, like, ‘Please, please, please, can we have another baby?’ And that works be like, ‘it’s not happening’ and then I kind of like being an only child as I got into my teens. Like this actually works out. It’s all about me. I like it.”

Ciara Princess Harris was born on October 25, 1985, in Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood), Texas, to Jackie and Carlton Clay Harris. As an army brat, she lived in seven states during her childhood. Her family eventually settled in College Park, Georgia, in her teens.

Meanwhile, she had her first child, Future Zahir, with hip-hop artist Future in May 2014. Three months later, she ended her engagement with him due to infidelity. A year later, Ciara Wilson met her future husband, Russell.

They got married in July 2016 in Cheshire, England. Their first daughter, Sienna Princess, was born in April 2017. The Wilsons added baby boy Win Harrison to their family in July 2020. Baby number four for Ciara is on the way, but it’s unsure when she will be due to give birth.

Despite their busy schedules, Russell and Ciara Wilson find ways to support each other’s endeavors. Ciara is a regular fixture during Denver Broncos games, while Russell attends events with his wife.

Russell Wilson finally had a breakthrough win in 2023

As Ciara carries their third child together, Russell continues to compete in his 12th NFL season. He and the Broncos got their first win of the 2023 season by overhauling a 21-point deficit to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

Ciara Wilson’s husband had a solid game, finishing with 21 completions out of 28 attempts for 223 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The Broncos will try to make it two wins in a row when they host the New York Jets in Week 5.