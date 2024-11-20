Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor responds to Ja'Marr Chase's 'emotional' comments after Sunday's loss against Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor expressed his opinions about wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's comments about the team's struggles following the 34-27 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Addressing Chase's remarks, Taylor's response was measured on Tuesday.

“He’s emotional,” the coach said. “When you’ve got a guy that works as hard as Ja’Marr does, who gives everything on the field, emotions are going to run high after a game like that.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added:

“He’s one of the most genuine players I’ve ever coached. Honest, insightful, and incredibly hardworking. I don’t have problem with someone speaking with passion after a game. That’s just who he is, and I respect that.”

Trending

Further, dismissing any existence of lingering tension, Taylor continued:

“He and I are very much on the same page. Sometimes emotions spill out postgame, and that’s part of it. But we’re focused on moving forward.”

That said, after the Bengals' playoff hopes took another hit on Sunday Night Football, the team's star WR, Ja'Marr Chase was asked about their failure to close out games. That is when Chase mentioned the coaching staff:

"Ask Zac. Ask the coaches. That’s not my job. I play football on the field. I don’t call plays for us," the WR said postgame.

While Ja'Marr Chase's comments probably came out of frustration, the Bengals coach's statement seems wise. He would understandably want to keep the team united for the season's final stretch.

Cincinnati Bengals playoff chances are up in the air

The Cincinnati Bengals are in third place in the AFC North and have lost two consecutive games to fall to 4-7. Sitting behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) and Baltimore Ravens (7-4) in the division, Cincinnati needs a strong finish to compete for a playoff spot.

Unfortunately, the rest of the 2024 schedule does not offer much solace. The upcoming NFL games that are looming large for Cincinnati are divisional clashes against the Pittsburgh Steelers (twice) and Cleveland Browns. On the other hand, the Bengals have road games against the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.

According to the NFL Playoff Picture, the Bengals have an 11.0% probability of making the playoffs.

The mantra for the Cincinnati Bengals seems clear — fight until the end and hope the odds fall in the team's favor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.