Cincinnati Bengals injury report: Latest on Tee Higgins, Germaine Pratt and more for Week 12

When the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, they will hope to capitalize on quarterback Joe Burrow's absence.

When Burrow injured his right wrist in a Week 11 Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens, it was announced that he will miss the entire 2023 season.

With seven games remaining in the regular season, a win over their AFC North foe will put the Bengals at 6-5 on the season and put them back in contention for the playoffs.

Now, let's review the Cincinnati Bengals injury list below to see if any more key players would miss the Week 12 game.

Cincinnati Bengals Week 12 injury report

The Bengals' offense on Sunday won't have Tee Higgins to receive passes from quarterback Jake Browning as he gets ready to take Joe Burrow's position at center on Sunday.

The wide out will miss yet another game because of a hamstring issue. Given that Higgins was DNP throughout practice all week, this should not be surprising.

Due to a quad injury, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will also not play for the Bengals in Week 12. After showing up in the injury report on Friday, linebacker Germaine Pratt is also questionable to participate after missing practice due to sickness.

Sam Hubbard, a defensive end for the Bengals who has missed the previous two games due to injury, returned to practice this week and is anticipated to start on Sunday.

Cincinnati's running back Chase Brown, who had been out due to a hamstring injury, was also able to practice fully this week after receiving clearance to return from injured reserve.

Tee Higgins' injury update

Tee Higgins, a wide receiver with the Cincinnati Bengals, will not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 due to a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since the Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Higgins' expected absence from Sunday's game marks his third consecutive absence due to a hamstring issue. Even though his recuperation is going well, the staff decided that he should keep getting rest until he's 100%.

Germaine Pratt's injury update

With an illness that kept him out of practice on Friday, the Cincinnati Bengals designated linebacker Germaine Pratt as questionable going into Week 12.

This season, the 27-year-old defender has started every game for Cincinnati and has racked up 71 total tackles and one sack.

Although it's still unclear if he will be able to recover from the illness that kept him out of Friday's practice, Joe Bachie and Markus Bailey will probably see more defensive workload if Pratt misses out.