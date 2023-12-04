Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars injury report for Week 13 MNF: Latest on Tee Higgins, Travis Etienne and more

Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season concludes on Monday night as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars enter the matchup as a sizeable 10-point favorite as the Bengals will be without starting quarterback Joe Burrow who is out for the season.

Heading into Monday Night Football, let's take a look at both team's injury reports.

Week 13 Monday Night Football: Bengals vs Jaguars injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars both have key players on the injury report heading into Monday Night Football.

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals have a fairly clean injury report heading into Week 13.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt, quad/ankle, out

OT D'Ante Smith, knee, questionable

DT Jay Tufele, illness, questionable

Only these three players have a presence in the injury report for the Bengals. The good news for Cincinnati is wide receiver Tee Higgins has no injury designation after being limited in practice with a hamstring/ankle issue early in the week.

Higgins is set to play after missing three weeks, which is a big boost to the Bengals offense, says Ja'Marr Chase.

"It still shows us that we have hope," Chase said about Higgins's return. "That's what it really is about. Getting ourselves, our foot in the door for the playoffs. I think that's the first thing on our mind right now."

Jacksonville Jaguars injury report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have four players with injury designation heading into Week 13.

RB Travis Etienne, ribs, questionable

CB Tyson Campbell, hamstring, questionable

TE Luke Farrell, toe, questionable

TE Brenton Strange, foot, questionable

Although Etienne is listed as questionable, he is expected to play through the injury. Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said they will be cautious with Etienne so the injury doesn't get worse.

“I think it’s like any player, you want to use him the right amount where they’re still affective without hindering the long-term process throughout the course of the season. As guys accumulate some bumps and bruises as this thing goes, you may see their uses get toned down a little bit. But at the same time, we’ve got to do whatever we’ve got to do to win the game."

How to watch Bengals vs Jaguars live on Monday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the game on ABC/ESPN with the Jags being 10-point favorites and the over/under set at 40 points.

