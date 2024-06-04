CJ Stroud claims Matthew Stafford would have ‘3 or 4 more rings’ in Aaron Rodgers’ shoes

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Matthew Stafford
  • CJ Stroud claims Matthew Stafford would have ‘3 or 4 more rings’ in Aaron Rodgers’ shoes

CJ Stroud claims Matthew Stafford would have ‘3 or 4 more rings’ in Aaron Rodgers’ shoes

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 04, 2024 15:50 GMT
CJ Stroud compares Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers
CJ Stroud compares Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers

CJ Stroud has quickly become one of the faces of the league following his impressive rookie season with the Houston Texans. Stroud put up one of the best statistical seasons by any rookie quarterback ever as he helped Houston advance during the NFL Playoffs.

The young superstar was recently interviewed on the Million $ Worth of Game podcast and talked about some of his favorite quarterbacks. Stroud specifically mentioned Matthew Stafford and compared him to Aaron Rodgers in the process.

He made a bold claim about what Stafford's career would have looked like if he swapped places with Rodgers.

Stroud said:

"Stafford's a dawg. He's all I watch. I don't watch nobody else. I watch Mahomes at times because he does some stuff I like that you can't coach. But Stafford? He will beat you with the same thing every time. All that no-look stuff? I got that from bro. I'm a fan of his.
also-read-trending Trending
"If you gave Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee he might have had more rings for sure. I'd say he'd have like three or four."

Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers have each won one Super Bowl ring during their careers. Stafford won his in his first year since switching teams from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, while Rodgers won his only ring more than a decade ago with the Green Bay Packers.

CJ Stroud believes that if the two veterans were to swap places during their careers, Stafford would have won the multiple rings that Rodgers was unable to achieve. He is likely referencing that he believes Rodgers had a much better team and overall situation around him than Stafford had in Detroit.

Stafford has made five playoff appearances so far and failed to record a victory in four of them. Rodgers has made it to the NFC Championship game five times but lost four of them. Stroud, though, believes that if Stafford had the same opportunities as Rodgers, he would have cashed them in for more rings.

Regardless of their past failures, Rodgers and Stafford are both hoping to join the elite class of quarterbacks who have won multiple rings. Interestingly, it's CJ Stroud who has better odds than either of them to win a ring in 2024.

Exploring CJ Stroud's odds of winning his first Super Bowl ring in 2024

CJ Stroud odds
CJ Stroud odds

As Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford each pursue their potential second Super Bowl rings, oddsmakers believe CJ Stroud has a better chance at the holy grail of football. The Houston Texans already won a playoff game last year and followed it up by being one of the most aggressive teams in adding more talent during the offseason.

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the Texans currently have the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl this year at (+1400) odds. They lead the New York Jets (+2200) and Los Angeles Rams (+3000) by a fairly significant margin. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+600) are the current betting favorites.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी