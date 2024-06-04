CJ Stroud claims Matthew Stafford would have ‘3 or 4 more rings’ in Aaron Rodgers’ shoes

CJ Stroud has quickly become one of the faces of the league following his impressive rookie season with the Houston Texans. Stroud put up one of the best statistical seasons by any rookie quarterback ever as he helped Houston advance during the NFL Playoffs.

The young superstar was recently interviewed on the Million $ Worth of Game podcast and talked about some of his favorite quarterbacks. Stroud specifically mentioned Matthew Stafford and compared him to Aaron Rodgers in the process.

He made a bold claim about what Stafford's career would have looked like if he swapped places with Rodgers.

Stroud said:

"Stafford's a dawg. He's all I watch. I don't watch nobody else. I watch Mahomes at times because he does some stuff I like that you can't coach. But Stafford? He will beat you with the same thing every time. All that no-look stuff? I got that from bro. I'm a fan of his.

"If you gave Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee he might have had more rings for sure. I'd say he'd have like three or four."

Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers have each won one Super Bowl ring during their careers. Stafford won his in his first year since switching teams from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, while Rodgers won his only ring more than a decade ago with the Green Bay Packers.

CJ Stroud believes that if the two veterans were to swap places during their careers, Stafford would have won the multiple rings that Rodgers was unable to achieve. He is likely referencing that he believes Rodgers had a much better team and overall situation around him than Stafford had in Detroit.

Stafford has made five playoff appearances so far and failed to record a victory in four of them. Rodgers has made it to the NFC Championship game five times but lost four of them. Stroud, though, believes that if Stafford had the same opportunities as Rodgers, he would have cashed them in for more rings.

Regardless of their past failures, Rodgers and Stafford are both hoping to join the elite class of quarterbacks who have won multiple rings. Interestingly, it's CJ Stroud who has better odds than either of them to win a ring in 2024.

Exploring CJ Stroud's odds of winning his first Super Bowl ring in 2024

CJ Stroud odds

As Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford each pursue their potential second Super Bowl rings, oddsmakers believe CJ Stroud has a better chance at the holy grail of football. The Houston Texans already won a playoff game last year and followed it up by being one of the most aggressive teams in adding more talent during the offseason.

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the Texans currently have the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl this year at (+1400) odds. They lead the New York Jets (+2200) and Los Angeles Rams (+3000) by a fairly significant margin. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+600) are the current betting favorites.