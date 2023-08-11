CJ Stroud finally started his first game as a pro, but his first drive did not go as well as he had hoped.

On Thursday, the Houston Texans rookie quarterback, who had been chosen 2nd overall, took the field against the New England Patriots. And early in the game, he was intercepted by cornerback Jalen Mills:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That play immediately attracted derision from fans:

John @thejnollV2 @NFL_DovKleiman Holy shit he telegraphed that thing

Nasty Nati @BurrowLand9 @NFL_DovKleiman My god that was an awful read

Arteta We Trust @milehighsalute8 @NFL_DovKleiman OSU QBS and the NFL a tale as old as time

That pick turned into a field goal for New England kicker Nick Folk. However, the Texans did redeem themselves with a touchdown pass by Davis Mills to Stroud's fellow rookie Tank Dell just before the first half expired:

Tight end Dalton Keene, who began his career in Foxboro, then snuck in in the third to extend the Texans' lead:

Yahoo Sports NFL @YahooSportsNFL



Dalton Keene into the end zone.



(via @HoustonTexans)

pic.twitter.com/OtRrHEWGjV Who doesn't love a fullback touchdown at the goal line? 🤷‍♂️Dalton Keene into the end zone.(via @HoustonTexans)

CJ Stroud contract details

Like all rookies, CJ Stroud is on a four-year contract. He reportedly signed it on July 24 after weeks of speculation.

The contract is worth $36 million, all of it guaranteed as is the case for freshmen, with a $23.38 million signing bonus. As a first-round choice, Stroud is entitled to a fifth-year option.

The Houston Texans, however, have never officially announced his signing, as they continue to assess his performance in camp.

CJ Stroud college stats

Stroud brings with him a decently accomplished career at Ohio State.

Initially backing up Justin Fields as a redshirt, he played just one snap in 2020, rushing for a 48-yard touchdown.

In his true first season, Stroud immediately broke out, completing 317 attempts on 4,435 yards and recording 44 touchdowns against only 6 interceptions. He posted a passer rating of 186.6 and received multiple awards:

First-Team All-Big 10

Third-Team All-American

Big 10 Freshman of the Year

Big 10 Quarterback of the Year

Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year

He was also a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award and Heisman Trophy (finishing fourth in voting for the latter) and led the Buckeyes to a comeback 48-45 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

In his sophomore season, Stroud continued his excellence, completing 258 passes on 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns against only 6 interceptions. He posted a passer rating of 176.2 and received the following awards:

First-Team All-Big 10

Second-Team All-American

Big 10 Quarterback of the Year

Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year

Once again, he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing third behind USC's Caleb Williams and TCU's Max Duggan. However, the Buckeyes lost the Peach Bowl 41-42 to the eventual champion Georgia Bulldogs.