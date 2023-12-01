Houston Texans rookie qaurterback CJ Stroud was born and raised in Rancho Cucamonga, California. For most of his life, that's all he knew and is proud of where he's from.

He had a change of scenery for a few years in college, living in Ohio for a few years while he was a part of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

This April, Stroud was drafted by the Houston Texans and found a home in Houston. He has been adapting to the Southern lifestyle as the Texans quarterback but still reps where he's from.

In a recent interview with Boardroom, Stroud was aksed to pick between LA and Houston girls, and he didn't hesitate to stick with his hometown love.

“LA bro. It’s not even close bro. I love Houston, but ... I can’t go into detail. I don’t wanna do that. Long story short, being a California kid, I’m proud about that. You respect the hustle and the grind you see the women go through, where we’re from. I love Houston, Houston women are great. But for me, LA, you can get a little bit of everything."

"Out here, yeah, they got some varieties. But you can go to the Valley, you go to LA, you go to San Diego, you can go to Oakland. It’s so many spots you can hit. It’s not even about women.

"It’s about vibes in general. One thing about LA girls, they real bougie. Houston girls are fake bougie. They don’t know how to be bougie.”

Will CJ Stroud win Offensive Rookie of the Year?

CJ Stroud during Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans

While CJ Stroud has a lot of love for his home of Cali, the city of Houston and the state of Texas has a lot of love for him.

Stroud is having one of the most remarkable rookie seasons ever by a quarterback, left alone any player.

With the Texans picking second in the 2023 NFL Draft, they used the pick on Stroud, and it already seems as if it will pay off in the long run. Stroud set the rookie record for most passing yards in a game (470) while tying the record for most touchdown passes in a sgame by a rookie (5).

He has led the Houston Texans to a 6-5 record and has them fighting for a playoff berth past the midway point into the season. Stroud has thrown for 3,266 yards and 19 touchdowns, rushing for three touchdowns on the ground. He's the big favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

