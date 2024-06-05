  • NFL
  • CJ Stroud’s comments put Texans QB on Aaron Rodgers’ “sh*tlist", claims NFL analyst

CJ Stroud’s comments put Texans QB on Aaron Rodgers’ “sh*tlist", claims NFL analyst

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 05, 2024 17:50 GMT
CJ Stroud&rsquo;s comments put Texans QB on Aaron Rodgers&rsquo; &ldquo;sh*tlist&quot;, claims NFL analyst
CJ Stroud’s comments put Texans QB on Aaron Rodgers’ “sh*tlist", claims NFL analyst

Over the past year, both Aaron Rodgers and CJ Stroud have gained attention in the NFL. However, they have kept their distance from each other. Recently, Stroud made comments about Rodgers that have sparked rumors of a potential conflict between the two. NFL analyst Mike Florio discussed this on Wednesday's episode of "Pro Football Talk."

"I don't care what the hell he said about Aaron Rodgers the rest of the time," Florio said. "That is enough to get you on Aaron Rodgers sh*tlist and this is the first time that a guy in that bubble is on that list."
youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

According to Giants Wire, Stroud was asked on the "MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME" podcast if he would rather have a career like Aaron Rodgers or Eli Manning. Stroud answered that he would rather have Manning's career.

“You want the rings, dog. Eli got two,” Stroud said.

Of course, the core of the question was whether he wanted an extra ring or numerous regular-season accolades and statistics.

According to Pro Football Reference, Rodgers has thrown for 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions in his career, going 148-75-1. Manning, meanwhile, threw for 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions, going 117-117.

Stroud shirked everything Rodgers accomplished for one more Super Bowl ring.

Will Aaron Rodgers play against CJ Stroud in 2024?

Aaron Rodgers at Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers at Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets

With Rodgers getting ranked below Eli Manning by Stroud, Florio claimed that the Houston Texans quarterback may have poked the bear. However, many would argue that Stroud is a bear in his own right. As such, the biggest question is if two quarterbacks will get a chance to settle the potential dustup on the gridiron.

With both the Houston Texans and Jets in the same conference, there is always the potential for a playoff matchup. However, is there a guaranteed showdown between the two quarterbacks?

To put it succinctly, yes, there will be a regular-season matchup this year between the two quarterbacks.

The showdown falls on a holiday, as the Texans and New York Jets will square off on Halloween. According to Texans media, the game will take place in primetime on Thursday Night Football.

Will CJ Stroud be greeted with a trick or treat in Week 9?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.

