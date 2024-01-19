CJ Stroud’s youth football coach Snoop Dogg reflects on Texans QB’s rise in NFL by ‘being a voice of positivity’

Growing up in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud played football for the Pomona Steelers, coached by famous rapper Snoop Dogg.

The Steelers were part of Snoop Dogg's youth football league that he started in 2005. As Stroud graduated from Snoop Dogg's youth football league, he continued to shine in high school. It helped him go to Ohio State.

Fast forward to 2023/2024, Stroud has become one of the most electric quarterbacks as a rookie in the NFL.

As Stroud prepares for his second career playoff game this weekend, Snoop Dogg joined Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show to speak about him.

“It's like a proud father, you know, because every kid that plays in my league is considered my baby because more than likely they come in as babies and they leave as men." Snoop Dogg said. "So, they may outgrow my lap, but they'll never outgrow my heart. They are going to remain babies to me. So, when I see them doing their thing, I'm just so proud."

"He’s(Stroud) such a spiritual kid, he's so positive, that's what I like about him. He's pushing a different narrative than a lot of these other guys in the league, he's pushing a real narrative of spirit, love and just being a voice of positivity.”

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans will take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend

CJ Stroud during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans

CJ Stroud is the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year this year, and rightfully so.

Stroud put together one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in NFL history. He went 9-6 as the Houston Texans' starting quarterback in 15 games while helping them win the AFC South as a rookie.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL, Stroud put on a stellar playoff debut. He completed 16-of-21 passes for 274 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

With the win, the Texans and Stroud will travel to Baltimore and take on the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens. Fans could see a classic showdown between Stroud and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

