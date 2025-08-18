  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “CJ Stroud is trying to force a trade” - NFL fans react as Texans QB dons Astros rival’s hat before preseason game vs. Panthers

“CJ Stroud is trying to force a trade” - NFL fans react as Texans QB dons Astros rival’s hat before preseason game vs. Panthers

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 18, 2025 15:09 GMT
Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
CJ Stroud is the QB1 of the Houston Texans [Image credits: GETTY]

Is CJ Stroud subtly teasing a trade? The NFL fans noticed something interesting during a press conference following the preseason Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers.

Ad

While talking to the media after the game, Stroud showed up wearing a Seattle Mariners cap, who are the rivals of the Houston Astros in the AL West. When asked about his decision to wear the MLB team's merch, the QB said:

"I love hats. Like I wear hats all the time. I probably have every team. But I support the Astros and the Dodgers cause I'm from LA. I know it's kinda contradicting, but I still love the Astros. I understand, but it's all about the swag, baby."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the video below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

While Stroud presented his side of the story, some NFL fans could not help but read between the lines. Many believe that the QB is subtly forcing a trade by supporting teams from a different city. Check out some of the fan reactions below:

"He’s trying to force a trade," a fan wrote.
"Swag? There aint a damn thing that's swag about being in Houston and reppin' Seattle..." stated this fan.
Ad
"People making this a thing is wild to me, he plays QB for Houston he’s not the major he can wear what he wants just play well," tweeted this fan.

Check out some more fan reactions below:

"It’s the Astros vs everybody!!!!! Take that s*it off! As the FACE of the Texans you can’t do that! We don’t play like that in H-Town!!!!! Facts" stated this fan.
Ad
"Hahaha 😆 🤣😅😂 not really paying attention to sports right now.....but the loyalists to the city know that should not never happen. But kids nowadays," tweeted this fan.
"@HoustonTexans your QB just pissed off the entire city of Houston in one sentence. Wow man! CJ is from Ohio State and as a Michigan fan I had to learn to love him- and respectfully I wouldn’t wear a Michigan hat in his house - show some respect you’re in Houston’s house!" tweeted this fan.
Ad

How did CJ Stroud perform during the Texans' preseason game against the Panthers?

CJ Stroud made his preseason debut on Saturday, helping the Texans defeat the Panthers, 20-3. The quarterback played for a couple of drives, completing six out of eight passes for 44 yards. He even threw a beautiful touchdown pass on a five-yard play to the wide receiver Nico Collins.

Despite the tension over his choice of caps, the fans are excited to see how CJ Stroud performs in the upcoming NFL season.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications