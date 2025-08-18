“CJ Stroud is trying to force a trade” - NFL fans react as Texans QB dons Astros rival’s hat before preseason game vs. Panthers

Is CJ Stroud subtly teasing a trade? The NFL fans noticed something interesting during a press conference following the preseason Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers.While talking to the media after the game, Stroud showed up wearing a Seattle Mariners cap, who are the rivals of the Houston Astros in the AL West. When asked about his decision to wear the MLB team's merch, the QB said:&quot;I love hats. Like I wear hats all the time. I probably have every team. But I support the Astros and the Dodgers cause I'm from LA. I know it's kinda contradicting, but I still love the Astros. I understand, but it's all about the swag, baby.&quot;Check out the video below:While Stroud presented his side of the story, some NFL fans could not help but read between the lines. Many believe that the QB is subtly forcing a trade by supporting teams from a different city. Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;He’s trying to force a trade,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Swag? There aint a damn thing that's swag about being in Houston and reppin' Seattle...&quot; stated this fan.&quot;People making this a thing is wild to me, he plays QB for Houston he’s not the major he can wear what he wants just play well,&quot; tweeted this fan.Check out some more fan reactions below:&quot;It’s the Astros vs everybody!!!!! Take that s*it off! As the FACE of the Texans you can’t do that! We don’t play like that in H-Town!!!!! Facts&quot; stated this fan.&quot;Hahaha 😆 🤣😅😂 not really paying attention to sports right now.....but the loyalists to the city know that should not never happen. But kids nowadays,&quot; tweeted this fan.&quot;@HoustonTexans your QB just pissed off the entire city of Houston in one sentence. Wow man! CJ is from Ohio State and as a Michigan fan I had to learn to love him- and respectfully I wouldn’t wear a Michigan hat in his house - show some respect you’re in Houston’s house!&quot; tweeted this fan.How did CJ Stroud perform during the Texans' preseason game against the Panthers?CJ Stroud made his preseason debut on Saturday, helping the Texans defeat the Panthers, 20-3. The quarterback played for a couple of drives, completing six out of eight passes for 44 yards. He even threw a beautiful touchdown pass on a five-yard play to the wide receiver Nico Collins.Despite the tension over his choice of caps, the fans are excited to see how CJ Stroud performs in the upcoming NFL season.