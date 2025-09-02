Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt shows off 3 ways to style Chiefs’ red ahead of season opener in Brazil

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, shared different ways to style for game day as the new NFL season starts this week.The Chiefs are looking forward to making it to the Super Bowl again, having narrowly missed the Lombardi Trophy last season. On Monday, Gracie Hunt shared a video of three different ways to style for a Chiefs game day.&quot;#AbercrombiePartner Game day three ways! 💃🏼🏈 I love how comfortable, versatile &amp; flattering these pieces are! Whether you’re hitting the home gate, the date, or the tailgate, @Abercrombie has us covered! ❤️‍🔥 @shop,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGracie Hunt wore a red dress for the first outfit. She styled a bodycon short dress with the team name printed in its center and paired it with white high heels, a matching purse and jewelry.For the second outfit, Hunt styled the bodycon dress with a black mini skirt. She carried a black purse and black sandals and posed with her dog. She wore a woolen white sweater with the Chiefs printed on it for the third style, pairing it with blue denim and white sandals.Gracie Hunt donned an all-red outfit for Chiefs' preseason gameGracie Hunt attended the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason games and shared a picture of the outing on her Instagram account on Aug. 23. She posted the snaps from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and, in the caption, shared her excitement for the new season.&quot;It’s a field of dreams 💫 Kansas City—there’s no place like home 🥹🏈❤️💛&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHunt wore red shorts and paired them with a matching color top. She styled the outfit with white sandals and a white purse with some minimal jewelry. Her new boyfriend, Derek Green, also joined her on game day, and she posted a few photos with him.The preseason was pretty tough for the Chiefs as they lost all three of their games. They faced a 20-17 defeat against the Arizona Cardinals in the first preseason game, then a 33-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and a 29-27 loss to the Chicago Bears. They will start the new season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 6.