Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie Hunt, shows off all-black "Friday Travel Fit" in latest IG post

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 20, 2025 04:57 GMT
Clark Hunt
Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt (Image Source: Getty)

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie Hunt, showed her traveling outfit in a social media post. The Chiefs heiress, who's known for exploring new places and sharing glimpses of her outings on social media, posted a few pictures and videos on Instagram.

On Friday, Gracie shared a video giving a closer look at her travel fit. She shared the clip with a three-word caption:

"Friday travel fit."
Gracie Hunt wore a stylish Cindy high-rise flare jeans with five-button denim and front pockets. It is worth around $275 on RamyBrook.com. She paired the high-waisted pants with a matching black top and completed the look with minimal jewelry. She wore black sandals along with a necklace, a black belt and sunglasses.

Hunt had traveled to New York City ahead of the Chiefs' game this week at MetLife Stadium, sharing pictures of the city in another Instagram post. She attended the preseason game and also traveled to Brazil for the season-opening game.

However, it was a tough start for the Chiefs as they lost both of their first two games. In the season opener, the Los Angeles Chargers defeated them 27-21 and then the Eagles 20-17. Next, they will play against the New York Giants on Sept. 22.

Gracie Hunt attends a friend's wedding ahead of Chiefs' Week 3 game

On Thursday, Gracie Hunt shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram account of her attending a friend's wedding. She was joined by her boyfriend, Derek Green. She penned a sweet caption congratulating the newlywed couple.

"The wedding files 💒 Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Dunmire! 🎊 Love isn’t just something we celebrate at weddings—it’s something we practice every day. It reflects who God is, shows our faith through the way we treat one another, and points us back to the greatest act of love we’ll ever know: Christ’s sacrifice on the cross," she wrote.
Hunt donned a beautiful black dress. She shared the first slide with her beau, followed by some other snaps of her and her friends.

Meanwhile, after two back-to-back losses, the Kansas City Chiefs will be hoping to bounce back this week against the New York Giants, who are also looking for their first win of the season.

