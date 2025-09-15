Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, shows off Chiefs’ red in one-piece dress for Super Bowl LIX rematch vs. Eagles

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, cheered for her team ahead of their Week 2 game. The Chiefs enjoyed a marvelous time last season and were close to winning their third straight Super Bowl but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.As the new season started, they are looking forward to having another fantastic run. As the Chiefs prepared for a rematch with the Eagles in the second week of the season, Gracie Hunt shared her excitement in a heartfelt post on Instagram.She shared a few pictures of herself, as well as a few with her family and friends, and penned an eight-word caption.&quot;The home opener we’ve all been waiting for!,&quot; Gracie wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGracie Hunt posed sitting on the sidelines in the Chiefs’ red, wearing a short bodycon dress. She styled her outfit with white sandals and wore sunglasses along with a watch on one hand and a few bracelets on the other. She also shared a selfie with her new boyfriend, Derek Green, in one of the pictures.Ahead of the start of the season, Hunt shared a video suggesting gameday outfits. She posted a reel on Sept. 1 with a caption.&quot;Game day three ways! 💃🏼🏈 I love how comfortable, versatile &amp; flattering these pieces are! Whether you’re hitting the home gate, the date, or the tailgate, @Abercrombie has us covered!,&quot; Gracie wrote.Gracie Hunt IG post/@graciehuntThe reel included her first outing look, where she wore a bodycon dress with “Chiefs” written in front. She completed that look with a white purse and matching sandals.For the second, she opted for a black mini skirt and a red top with a black purse and sandals, while her third outfit was a white sweater and denim pants.Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt pays tribute to Charlie KirkLast week, while attending a college event in Utah, activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead. Gracie Hunt shared a short video on Instagram of a waterfall and rainbow with a long message where she paid tribute to the American conservative activist.&quot;Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk. 🙏🏼🕊️ We lift up his sweet family in prayer. Lord, please surround Erika and their precious children with Your supernatural love and peace,&quot; Hunt wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKirk is survived by his loving wife, Erika, whom he married in 2021, and their two children.