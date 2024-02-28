Clark Hunt’s family set to pay $300,000,000 out of $800,000,000 for Arrowhead Stadium’s renovation cost: Report

Arrowhead Stadium is going to get a makeover, with owner Clark Hunt and his family set to do their part in funding it.

Sports anchor for Fox4KC, Harold R. Kuntz has stated that the total cost of the renovations for Arrowhead Stadium is around $800,000,000, with Clark Hunt and his family set to fork out $300,000,000.

The renovation is much-needed for the Chiefs, and with this latest investment, the stadium will be getting an upgrade that was long overdue.

So why the renovations now? Well, in the latest NFLPA report card, the Chiefs rank 31st out of 32 teams. Reporter PJ Green stated that the Chiefs' ownership was the lowest rated.

So it looks like Clark Hunt and his family have taken it seriously, as the back-to-back Super Bowl champions deserve it.

Exactly when the renovation will commence is not known, but now that the Chiefs' shortcomings are out in the public eye, we imagine that it won't take too long for the ball to get rolling.

Clark Hunt has transformed the Chiefs into a juggernaut

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

While the Chiefs ranked lowest in the ownership category in the NFLPA Club Report, on the field, Hunt has helped build a dynasty.

Since taking over in 2007, Hunt's team made the playoffs only twice in his first eight seasons. That was before the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

Mahomes didn't start until 2018 and, since then, it has been nothing but success for the Chiefs. In each season that Mahomes has been the starter, Hunt's Chiefs have made it to at least the AFC Championship game each year and, in that time, have won three Super Bowls.

While all of that is superb, the off-field issues have to be fixed and it looks like Clark Hunt and his ownership will leave no stone unturned.