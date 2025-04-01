Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is excited about a possible visit to the White House to celebrate the team’s 2019-20 Super Bowl win. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, but COVID-19 prevented them from visiting the president then.

Ad

President Donald Trump recently said in an interview that he plans to invite the Chiefs after the 2024 Super Bowl champions, the Eagles visit the White House.

Since the 2019-2020 champions the Chiefs missed their chance before, they might finally get their moment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Later, while speaking at the NFL annual meetings, Hunt said he was surprised and honored when Trump invited the Patrick Mahomes-led team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Even though only six players from that championship team are still on the roster (Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Mike Pennel, James Winchester, and Harrison Butker), Hunt wants to visit.

Ad

Trending

"We're very honored that the president would think about us, going back to the 2019 season, when we didn't get to go to the White House," Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt said on President Donald Trump's White House invite. "We certainly would like to try to figure out how to make that happen.

There are obviously some additional logistical challenges that we would face, given that we only have six players from that roster that are still on the team. We're working through those (details) with the White House. Hopefully, we'll be able to make it work. It was completely unexpected. It was very, very thoughtful of him."

Ad

Ad

On Monday, Hunt’s wife, Tavia, showed her support by reposting the news on social media with three American flag emojis.

Clark Hunt's wife Tavia reacts as Chiefs owner confirms interest in White House invitation from President Donald Trump (Source: Via IG/ @TaviaHunt)

The Chiefs last visited the White House in May 2024 after winning Super Bowl LVIII.

Ad

Clark Hunt's Chiefs have historically leaned toward conservative political causes

Over the past 10 years, the Hunt family has donated nearly $900,000 to political campaigns and groups, mostly supporting conservative candidates.

Norma Hunt, the family's late matriarch, was the biggest donor. Since 2016, she has given almost $500,000 to federal campaigns.

Her son and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also contributed over $200,000. Their donations have helped well-known Republican senators, including Josh Hawley (Missouri), Ted Cruz (Texas), Marco Rubio (Florida), Ron Johnson (Wisconsin), and the late John McCain (Arizona).

Ad

Despite their political giving, the Hunt family has not donated to any presidential campaigns since 2015.

As reported by NBC Washington, Clark’s siblings (Daniel, Sharron and Lamar Jr.) have given just over $30,000 to federal candidates, all Republicans, since 2013.

The Chiefs organization has also spent over $80,000 on Missouri state political groups in the last decade.

Most of this money has supported Republican candidates. However, some of it has gone to local causes like Together KC, which focuses on community projects and affordable housing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.