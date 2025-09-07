  • home icon
  Clark Hunt's wife Tavia uplifts fans' morale with inspiring message after Chiefs' upsetting 27-21 loss to Chargers

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 07, 2025 14:52 GMT
- Source: Getty
Tavia Hunt gave Kansas City Chiefs a pep talk after a disappointing loss. - Source: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia were in attendance in Sao Paulo, Brazil for Friday night's Week 1 game. The Kansas City Chiefs played from behind and were unable to edge out the AFC West foes, the Los Angeles Chargers in a 27-21 loss to open the season.

Tavia Hunt shared an uplifting, heartfelt message to the loyal Chiefs Kingdom fan base. She applauded the fans that were in attendance at season opener for their 'electric' support and that she was ready to kick the season off.

"From Kansas City to Brazil, the heartbeat of the Kingdom never skips. We’ve shared, we’ve served, we’ve celebrated—and tonight we take the field in São Paulo. The passion here is electric, and with gratitude and purpose, we’re ready for our season kickoff! 🏈❤️💛"-Tavia wrote
The Kansas City Chiefs will host their home opener next Sunday afternoon and it won't be an easy battle. The Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, in a Super Bowl LIX rematch.

Clark Hunt's wife Tavia shared touching visit to Ronald McDonald House in Brazil

Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia Hunt, along with their daughters Gracie and Ava, made a special stop while in Brazil. The Hunt's visited the Ronald McDonald House in Sao Paulo, Brazil, visit children and their families who are currently undergoing medical treatments.

Tavia Hunt shared photos of their experience and how grateful her family was to get to make the visit. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was also featured in the photos at the Ronald McDonald House, representing the NFL and their support for various causes and charities.

"24 unforgettable hours and already feeling at home in São Paulo with both Chiefs House & Ronald McDonald House. Obrigado, Brazil, for the warmest welcome and a Red Friday to remember! Now… it’s finally GAME DAY! 🙌🏼❤️💛"-Tavia Hunt captioned the Instagram post
The Kansas City Cheerleaders and their mascot, "K.C. Wolf" also visited the Ronald McDonald House, showing the Chiefs love for the organization. Tavia Hunt also shared photos of her and Clark Hunt's stop to the "Chiefs House" a watch party for fans in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

