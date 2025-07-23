"Clean up some of the nonsense": Nick Wright believes Nick Saban could fix $4,100,000,000 AFC franchise's culture issues

Nick Saban retired from coaching in January 2024. However, there have been rumors in the past few weeks that the seven-time national championship-winning coach might return to coaching.Amid Saban's rumored return, analyst Nick Wright believes that the former Alabama coach could fix some of the cultural issues at the Cincinnati Bengals, who are worth $4.1 billion according to Forbes.&quot;I'm not saying Nick Saban would be the number one candidate for every job, but the idea that your take was a hot take, I think, is ridiculous,&quot; Wright said on &quot;The Herd&quot; on Tuesday. &quot;I'll throw a different one at you that is same state, different team. If this coming year goes the way I think it might for Cincinnati, I think Saban's an interesting idea there. Where a team it's like, listen, got to coach up the defense, got to have someone to actually have as big of a voice in the organization as the owner, got to clean up some of the nonsense going into years, they deal with every year again, most of which is owner-related and let Joe (Burrow) and Ja'Marr (Chase) handle the offense.Like almost offload the offense to them, you handle the details, the finding some of the edges in young players from the college game that you're very aware of their skillset and coach up the defense because the only point that you made that I kind of disagree with is if I'm Nick Saban and I want to do this, I'm not that interested in a studs to the top down rebuild. I'm much more interested in I've got three or four years. Let me see if I can have a contender immediately. I think the Bengals who, if they miss the playoffs again, probably will be looking for a new coach. I think they could be an attractive one.&quot;The Bengals are one of the few NFL teams that have not won a Super Bowl in their history. If Saban ever does come out of retirement to coach at Cincinnati, he could cement his legacy in the pro league.Saban won six national titles at Alabama and one at LSU. He compiled a 292–71–1 record as a coach, while also having stints at Toledo and Michigan State.Saban coached the Miami Dolphins for just under two years and posted a 15-17 record.Nick Saban's daughter Kristen suggests legendary Alabama coach might remain retiredFormer Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: ImagnNick Saban's daughter, Kristen, shared a note on her Instagram story last week, confirming that the ex-Alabama coach plans to remain retired.&quot;Apparently some of yall feel trolled by my last story of nick’s walkout…he’s not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you 😂 you had your time.&quot; Kristen wrote on her Instagram story.Although Saban has retired from coaching, he will be appearing on ESPN's College GameDay for his second season later this year.