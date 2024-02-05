Eli Manning tried his hands on rapping at the NFL Pro Bowl this weekend. Manning, who was coaching the NFC team, decided to rap and took a shot at Tom Brady while at it. The rap went viral on social media among fans.

"I'm Eli Manning. I'm nice. Tom Brady's the GOAT. Sike, I beat him twice. Hold me back, hold me back, hold me back," Manning rapped.

It was a unique rap by Manning that left many NFL fans in splits.

"Cleanest white boy rapper alive."

"Eli has gotten so much cooler since he retired."

"Supahot with an NFL collab was not on my list this year. This is awesome."

"rapper of the year."

Some thought it was very cringy, while others had a good laugh at Eli Manning's rap, and others thought it was good.

Manning had a cool rap, given his rivalry with Tom Brady, but it was the Giants' quarterback who had the final laugh in the Super Bowl.

Eli Manning vs. Tom Brady's career

Eli Manning and Tom Brady played three times against each other in the regular season and twice in the playoffs.

During the regular season, Brady was 2-1 against Manning. In those three regular-season matchups, Brady was 86-for-133 for 1,032 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Manning, meanwhile, went 66-for-115 for 862 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

But, when it mattered the most, Eli Manning got the better of Tom Brady. The two played against each other at Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

In 2008, the Giants faced off against the 16-0 Patriots and were massive underdogs. Yet Manning led New York to a 17-14 win in a game where he went 19-for-34 for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He was named the Super Bowl MVP. Brady, meanwhile, was 29-for-48 for 266 yards and one touchdown.

In the 2012 rematch, Manning once again got the better of Brady as the Giants beat the Patriots 21-17.

Manning went 30-for-40 for 296 yards and a touchdown, while Brady was 27-for-41 for 276 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Although Manning went 2-0 against Brady in the Super Bowl, the Patriots quarterback finished his career with seven total championships to cement his legacy.