"Clearly the best one" - Ex-Titans QB ranks Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward following 2025 NFL combine 

The 2025 NFL Combine saw a lot of movement throughout the quarterback ranks and Jaxson Dart has been able to climb up the draft boards. People have believed that the three-year SEC starter was going to be a top quarterback, but others see him being even better.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms discussed how he is excited about what Dart can do in the NFL and how he can be one of the top quarterbacks in this draft class.

"Jaxson Dart killed it. Jaxson Dart can play quarterback. What everybody's gonna like about him, compared to Cam [Ward] and Shedeur [Sanders], is just how truly plays the position," Simms said. "You gotta see him in every in-the-pocket situation possible, and he makes every throw possible. And even though there's not a, 'Wow, like, oh my gosh, it's a laser,' there's a lot of good.

"I thought Jaxson Dart of the first group, was clearly the best one of the group. It's just a jump start of opening up eyes. So I think a guy that's probably gonna rise in this draft process," he added.

Here's the full clip of Chris Simms discussing how Jaxson Dart was able to impress people during the 2025 NFL Combine:

Jaxson Dart finished last season leading the SEC in completion percentage and passing yards while leading the FBS in the following categories:

Yards/Attempt (10.8)

Adjusted Yards Gained per Pass Attempt (11.53)

Quarterback Rating (180.7)

He also completed 276-of-398 (69.3%) of his passes for 4,279 yards with 29 passing touchdowns to six interceptions for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Which team makes the most sense to draft Jaxson Dart?

Jaxson Dart is likely going to be drafted high in the 2025 NFL draft in April and teams are certainly going to be impressed with his abilities. It would not be surprising if he manages to surpass Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the QB2 spot in the draft class as the conversations seem to be pointing in that direction.

The New York Giants will likely be interested in Jaxson Dart as they are familiar with Ole Miss quarterbacks that can throw an accurate ball and have a family member that played college football. After missing out on Matthew Stafford this offseason, expect the Giants to be interested with the No. 3 overall pick.

