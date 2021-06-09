Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson arrested for drunk driving

Callie Brownson is in a rare category in the NFL and is one of just a handful of female coaches. Last month, she was arrested for drunk driving when her blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Callie Brownson was pulled over in Brunswick, Ohio, on May 27th for driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. The Brunswick, Ohio police department tested Brownson's blood-alcohol level at .215, while the legal limit in Ohio is .08. Brownson could have put her future with the Browns in jeopardy.

Callie Brownson is heading into her second season with the Cleveland Browns, which could start with disciplinary action by the franchise. The Cleveland Browns' Chief of Staff avoided jail time following her arrest, but was ordered to attend a three-day intervention course. Callie Brownson's license is suspended, and she must pay fines.

The Cleveland Browns have released a statement about the arrest of their Chief of Staff.

#Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson was arrested on drunk driving charges on May 27th, it is reported that she blew a. 0.2150 compared to the legal .08 limit (Via @MaryKayCabot ) pic.twitter.com/UcITOyOOQc — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) June 8, 2021

"We are aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation. We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions," said the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL will also look into the situation, and Callie Brownson could face further disciplinary action by the league.

Why is it important for the NFL to pursue disciplinary actions on Callie Brownson?

Callie Brownson is the second NFL coach to have faced drunk driving charges this year. Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was arrested for drunk driving right before the Chiefs left for Super Bowl LV. Reid has pleaded not guilty in his situation and could face prison time.

Statement from #Browns on Callie Brownson OVI charge pic.twitter.com/vED8Ea7wP5 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 8, 2021

Callie Brownson made a mistake at the wrong time and the NFL now has the option to stop this problem right now. Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking is unacceptable and shouldn't blow over.

The NFL's policy for being arrested for a DUI is a one-game suspension, and the offender/ player misses out on a game check. The NFL's old policy was a two-game check fine with no suspension. In this instance, perhaps the NFL wants to make a statement towards players and coaches on drunk driving and could use both the new and the old rules.

Roger Goodell could suspend Callie Brownson for three games and fine her as well. The discipline may seem harsh, but the NFL may throw the book at Brownson so they can prove a point to other coaches and players in the future.

