NFL Week 17: Cleveland Browns place 3 more players on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns have placed tight end Harrison Bryant and safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their crucial Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding to the list of key players currently on the virus list.

Tight end Harrison Bryant could be available against the Steelers, as he was found to have been in close contact to someone outside the building. Karl Joseph can also be cleared for the weekend game, but safety Andrew Sendejo would be out for the game.

The Cleveland Browns were without wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge during last Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. They were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact with the linebacker B.J. Goodson, who was found to have the COVID-19 virus. All the wide receivers are expected to be back in practice by Thursday as was told by the head coach Kevin Stefanski.

For the hard-luck franchise, coming this close to a playoff berth only to have COVID-19 deplete the roster at the worst time is something Browns' fans probably aren't surprised to see. Cleveland Browns fans have learned to anticipate the worst-case scenario ever since the team returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999. The Browns haven't have a winning season since 2007, and haven't made the playoffs since 2002. They've been through a long list of supposed-to-be franchise quarterbacks who didn't pan out, and new coaches who were supposed to be the franchise savior.

With quarterback Baker Mayfield and first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, it seems the Cleveland Browns have finally found the right combination moving forward.

The Cleveland Browns (10-5) are set for a one-and-done type of game to qualify for the playoffs. They will be facing Mason Rudolph -- the Steelers backup quarterback who was involved in the incident with DE Myles Garrett last season that led to Garrett being suspended -- for a must-win game for a playoff spot and probably a season-defining game for a franchise which hasn’t been to playoffs since 2002.

They will also be hoping to have rookie left tackle Jerdick Wills, who was out with an illness after not having tested for COVID-19 previously. Along with getting their starting wide receivers’ corps, they will be hoping to get their starting guard Wyatt Teller back who was out with an ankle injury.