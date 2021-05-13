Cleveland Browns Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Predictions

The Cleveland Browns have the ninth-hardest strength of schedule in the 2021 NFL season.

The Browns have a relatively easy home fixture list and will want to win all of their games at the FirstEnergy Stadium this season. The Browns will face their toughest test during their Week 1 trip to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cleveland Browns 2021 Schedule

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1

Sunday, September 12th, at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 2

Sunday, September 19th, Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26th, Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. EST (FOX)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3rd, at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. EST (FOX)

Week 5

Sunday, October 10th, at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 6

Sunday, October 17th, Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (FOX)

Week 7

Thursday, October 21st, Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Week 8

Sunday, October 31st, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 9

Sunday, November 7th, at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 10

Sunday, November 14th, at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 11

Sunday, November 21st, Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. EST (FOX)

Week 12

Sunday, November 28th, at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Week 13

Bye Week

Week 14

Sunday, December 12th, Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

Week 15

TBD, Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16

Saturday, December 25th, at Green Bay Packers, 4:30 p.m. EST (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Week 17

Monday, January 1st, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9th, Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS)

How much do Cleveland Browns tickets cost?

Tickets to attend Cleveland Browns' home games cost in the range of $250-$750.

🚨🚨 IT’S HERE! ⏲️ NO MORE WAITING! The 2021 Schedule is HERE! https://t.co/GVBJTjk9q4 >> View Now and and tune in to "Schedule Release '21" on NFL Network at 8 p.m. for a full breakdown. pic.twitter.com/4hLjlsEpuA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2021

How to get the Browns tickets for the 2021 season?

Tickets for Cleveland Browns games can be purchased on the team's official website. Other options include Vivid Seats, StubHub, Viagogo, Ticketmaster, Seatgeek and Ace Ticket.

Cleveland Browns Season Prediction: 12-5

The Cleveland Browns made several upgrades on the defensive side of the football. The Kansas City Chiefs may own the path to the Super Bowl in the AFC, but Cleveland is not far behind after this off-season.

Baker Mayfield is playing for a contract extension and will look to earn a new deal to remain the Cleveland Browns quarterback in the future. The Browns look set to have their first season with at least 12 wins since 1986.