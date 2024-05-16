Cleveland Browns Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cleveland Browns Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Cleveland Browns Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 16, 2024 00:54 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Cleveland Browns Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Cleveland Browns made it to the playoffs last season even after Deshaun Watson went down injured. In fact, many would say that they made it that precisely because he was replaced by Joe Flacco towards the end of the season, who came in to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

That is not a good look for a person who has a fully guaranteed contract and is ostensibly the franchise quarterback for the Browns. They have shipped off Joe Flacco to ensure he is the top dog and he will be tasked to take charge of the team and lead them to the playoffs.

To do so, they will have to navigate the following 17-game maze that is their 2024 regular season schedule.

Cleveland Browns Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Browns' full schedule for 2024 is given below. They open against the Dallas Cowboys and finish Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. Here are the full details:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channels
18-SepDallas Cowboys4:25 PMFOX
215-SepJacksonville Jaguars1:00 PMCBS
322-SepNew York Giants1:00 PMFOX
429-SepLas Vegas Raiders4:25 PMCBS
56-OctWashington Commanders1:00 PMFOX
613-OctPhiladelphia Eagles1:00 PMFOX
720-OctCincinnati Bengals1:00 PMCBS
827-OctBaltimore Ravens1:00 PMCBS
93-NovLos Angeles Chargers1:00 PMCBS
10-BYE--
1117-NovNew Orleans Saints1:00 PMFOX
1221-NovPittsburgh Steelers8:20 PMAmazon PRIME
132-DecDenver Broncos8:20 PMESPN
148-DecPittsburgh Steelers1:00 PMCBS
1515-DecKansas City Chiefs1:00 PMCBS
1619-DecCincinnati Bengals8:15 PMAmazon PRIME
1729-DecMiami Dolphins8:20 PMNBC
184/5-Jan '25Baltimore RavensTBATBA

Cleveland Browns Home Schedule 2024

The Browns will be looking to lean into their home support as they try to reach the playoffs again this season. Here are their home games for 2024.

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channels
18-SepDallas Cowboys4:25 PMFOX
322-SepNew York Giants1:00 PMFOX
720-OctCincinnati Bengals1:00 PMCBS
827-OctBaltimore Ravens1:00 PMCBS
93-NovLos Angeles Chargers1:00 PMCBS
1221-NovPittsburgh Steelers8:20 PMAmazon PRIME
1515-DecKansas City Chiefs1:00 PMCBS
1729-DecMiami Dolphins8:20 PMNBC

Cleveland Browns Away Schedule 2024

There are stretches of up to three games when the Browns are on the road this season. Those will be the trickiest games to navigate for them, especially since they play more away games than at home. Here is their full slate of away games.

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channels
215-SepJacksonville Jaguars1:00 PMCBS
429-SepLas Vegas Raiders4:25 PMCBS
56-OctWashington Commanders1:00 PMFOX
613-OctPhiladelphia Eagles1:00 PMFOX
1117-NovNew Orleans Saints1:00 PMFOX
132-DecDenver Broncos8:20 PMESPN
148-DecPittsburgh Steelers1:00 PMCBS
1619-DecCincinnati Bengals8:15 PMAmazon PRIME
184/5-Jan '25Baltimore RavensTBATBA

Cleveland Browns 2024 Season Outlook

The Browns made the playoffs last season and will look to repeat that feat this year. But it will not be easy. The AFC North accomplished something immense in 2023, when all the teams finished with a winning record and three of them made the playoffs.

But now, it will be tougher for the Browns. The Bengals, who missed out on the postseason have Joe Burrow back fit and healthy. The Ravens, who topped the division and the conference seedings, have added Derrick Henry to Lamar Jackson's offense. The Steelers have moved on from Kenny Pickett and have added two able quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

The aim will be the postseason once more for the Browns, especially with Deshaun Watson coming back healthy. They would love to go beyond the Wild Card round they did last time around. But the truth is that they might find the path tougher than before.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी