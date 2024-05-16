Cleveland Browns Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Cleveland Browns made it to the playoffs last season even after Deshaun Watson went down injured. In fact, many would say that they made it that precisely because he was replaced by Joe Flacco towards the end of the season, who came in to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

That is not a good look for a person who has a fully guaranteed contract and is ostensibly the franchise quarterback for the Browns. They have shipped off Joe Flacco to ensure he is the top dog and he will be tasked to take charge of the team and lead them to the playoffs.

To do so, they will have to navigate the following 17-game maze that is their 2024 regular season schedule.

Cleveland Browns Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Browns' full schedule for 2024 is given below. They open against the Dallas Cowboys and finish Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. Here are the full details:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channels 1 8-Sep Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX 2 15-Sep Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS 3 22-Sep New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX 4 29-Sep Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS 5 6-Oct Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 6 13-Oct Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX 7 20-Oct Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS 8 27-Oct Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 9 3-Nov Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM CBS 10 - BYE - - 11 17-Nov New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX 12 21-Nov Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM Amazon PRIME 13 2-Dec Denver Broncos 8:20 PM ESPN 14 8-Dec Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 15 15-Dec Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS 16 19-Dec Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM Amazon PRIME 17 29-Dec Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM NBC 18 4/5-Jan '25 Baltimore Ravens TBA TBA

Cleveland Browns Home Schedule 2024

The Browns will be looking to lean into their home support as they try to reach the playoffs again this season. Here are their home games for 2024.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channels 1 8-Sep Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX 3 22-Sep New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX 7 20-Oct Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS 8 27-Oct Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 9 3-Nov Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM CBS 12 21-Nov Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM Amazon PRIME 15 15-Dec Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS 17 29-Dec Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM NBC

Cleveland Browns Away Schedule 2024

There are stretches of up to three games when the Browns are on the road this season. Those will be the trickiest games to navigate for them, especially since they play more away games than at home. Here is their full slate of away games.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channels 2 15-Sep Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS 4 29-Sep Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS 5 6-Oct Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 6 13-Oct Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX 11 17-Nov New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX 13 2-Dec Denver Broncos 8:20 PM ESPN 14 8-Dec Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 16 19-Dec Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM Amazon PRIME 18 4/5-Jan '25 Baltimore Ravens TBA TBA

Cleveland Browns 2024 Season Outlook

The Browns made the playoffs last season and will look to repeat that feat this year. But it will not be easy. The AFC North accomplished something immense in 2023, when all the teams finished with a winning record and three of them made the playoffs.

But now, it will be tougher for the Browns. The Bengals, who missed out on the postseason have Joe Burrow back fit and healthy. The Ravens, who topped the division and the conference seedings, have added Derrick Henry to Lamar Jackson's offense. The Steelers have moved on from Kenny Pickett and have added two able quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

The aim will be the postseason once more for the Browns, especially with Deshaun Watson coming back healthy. They would love to go beyond the Wild Card round they did last time around. But the truth is that they might find the path tougher than before.