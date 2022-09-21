Cleveland police arrest man accused of heaving water bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam following loss to Jets

Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns suffered a last-second loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, and their fans were not happy. As the final touchdown was thrown by Joe Flacco, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was seen walking down the tunnel.

As frustrations boiled over, one Browns fan decided to throw a water bottle at Haslam. Now, Cleveland police have arrested and accused the fan of assault, disorderly conduct, and failure to comply with a direct order, as per cleveland.com.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero filmed the incident as the Jets took the lead with seconds to go on Sunday. Watch below.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



Here’s my video of what could’ve been a dangerous situation. The team is cooperating with authorities.



nfl.com/news/browns-pl… The #Browns have identified and plan to ban a fan who threw a bottle that struck owner Jimmy Haslam late in Sunday’s loss to the #Jets , per sources.Here’s my video of what could’ve been a dangerous situation. The team is cooperating with authorities. The #Browns have identified and plan to ban a fan who threw a bottle that struck owner Jimmy Haslam late in Sunday’s loss to the #Jets, per sources.Here’s my video of what could’ve been a dangerous situation. The team is cooperating with authorities. nfl.com/news/browns-pl… https://t.co/TwuPxr3655

The 51-year-old man from Rocky River was stopped by police as he was exiting the stadium after a description of him was given to police. The Browns released a statement on Tuesday about the incident which read:

"Fan, player, and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated. Luckily, no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we've cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter."

The kind of behavior that the fan showed clearly posed a serious danger of bodily harm. While the result was not what the team wanted, it would be considered unacceptable in any situation to react in this way. The disgruntled fan is now facing the legal consequences of his action.

Cleveland Browns off to uneven start in 2022

Cleveland blew a sureshot win against the Jets

Cleveland could easily have been sitting at 0-2 on the year and funnily enough, they could have been sitting at 2-0 also. The opening day win over the Baker Mayfield-led Panthers was thanks to a last second field goal.

However, fast forward a week, and things took a dramatic turn. A game where Cleveland were leading by 10 points at the start of the fourth quarter, saw them concede 17 points from that point on.

New York Jets @nyjets 21 years and 2,229 games since a team won after being down by 13+ points with less than two minutes to go.



Then yesterday happened. 21 years and 2,229 games since a team won after being down by 13+ points with less than two minutes to go.Then yesterday happened. https://t.co/0IL5jKyzI2

Fans clearly would have expected their team to do away with the Jets, but they failed to do so. With no Deshaun Watson until, at least, Week 12, Jacoby Brissett is charged with keeping the team afloat.

The Browns supporters were clearly irriated by the result on Sunday, but one fan let his emotions get the better of him. Luckily, Haslam was not seriously hurt. However, his team's pride may well be after that game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far