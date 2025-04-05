"CLEVELAND SOON": NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' 2-word post after Colorado pro day buzz

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight heading into this year's NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback dazzled at his pro day on Friday and dropped a cryptic two-word post on X the following day, which led to some wild reactions and speculations.

"Be legendary," Sanders tweeted on Saturday.

Some felt that Shedeur's tweet was a sign of him potentially joining the Cleveland Browns.

"CLEVELAND SOON." one tweeted.

"Hello from Cleveland Bring us a trophy," another added.

"Please god turn Cleveland around," a third commented.

A few others also hinted that Sanders could be joining the New York Giants.

"Welcome to the NY football Giants !!" one wrote.

"THE GIANTS NEED YOU!!!!" a user added.

"Be legendary as a New York Giant." a fan commented.

The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in this year's draft and are expected to take a quarterback. However, they might have a dilemma between Sanders or Cam Ward.

The Giants, on the other hand, signed two veteran signal-callers in the form of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the free agency market this offseason. However, there is a potential that they could bring in Sanders as a QB for the future with the No. 3 pick.

Shedeur Sanders appears to have boosted his stock at pro day ahead of NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

According to reports, Shedeur Sanders boosted his stock at Colorado's pro day. The Buffaloes quarterback completed 62 of 67 passes in his throwing session, showing his skill and arm strength.

Of his five incomplete passes, three were attributed to drops. Notably, one deep 55-yard throw to Jimmy Horn Jr. drew praise from scouts.

It remains to be seen where Sanders will land in the big league. In his final collegiate season, the Colorado standout racked up 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and four rushing touchdowns.

Sanders was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Now, it will be interesting to see where he lands in the big league.

