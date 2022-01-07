What did Clinton Portis do? Former NFL star sentenced to 6 months in jail

Clinton Portis, a former NFL running back, was sentenced to six months in jail on Thursday, according to TMZ.

The former Denver Bronco and Washington back was given jail time after he pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining money to help retired NFL players pay for their medical bills.

Portis, who under the league's Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan, devised a scheme, along with other former NFL players to make up false claims for medical items, such as ultrasound machines, before submitting them to the plan to be reimbursed.

Prosecutors claimed that Portis, along with other players, made quite a bit of money from their efforts, with Portis allegedly making close to $100,000 because of it.

Portis was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 51st pick in the 2002 NFL draft and was an immediate hit.

In his rookie season, Portis rushed for 1,508 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Broncos finished second in the AFC West with a 9-7 record and missed the playoffs.

Portis, then, followed up his rookie season with another superb effort on the ground. The, then, 22-year-old's numbers were nearly identical to his rookie year as he rushed for 1,591 yards and 14 touchdowns as he made quite the name for himself in the league.

Denver made it to the postseason with their 10-6 record before losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the wildcard round 41-10. It would be the running back's last game at Mile High as he was traded to Washington in the offseason in a deal worth $50.5 million over eight years.

While with Washington, his production did not stop. In four of his five seasons, he rushed for over 1,200 yards. The only time he did not reach the milestone was because he only played eight games in 2006. During this season, he sustained several injuries that included a partially dislocated shoulder and a broken hand.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most rush yards in NFL history before turning 23



Edgerrin James 3,262

Clinton Portis 3,099

Jonathan Taylor 2,903

Barry Sanders 2,774

Ezekiel Elliott 2,614

Emmitt Smith 2,500

Jim Brown 2,469 Most rush yards in NFL history before turning 23Edgerrin James 3,262Clinton Portis 3,099Jonathan Taylor 2,903Barry Sanders 2,774Ezekiel Elliott 2,614Emmitt Smith 2,500Jim Brown 2,469 https://t.co/PSCo0mxSjb

The star, back then, had two great years in 2007 and 2008 as he rushed for over 1,200 yards in both seasons. He retired in 2012 with the 27th most rushing yards all-time in a career.

During his career, Portis won Rookie of the Year in 2002, was a two-time Pro Bowler and made the list of the 80 greatest Washington players of all-time. His recent incident has the potential to tarnish what was a good NFL career spanning nine years.

