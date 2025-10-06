  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Clown parade" "Gonna be in the new Peaky Blinders movie": NFL fans roast Travis Kelce over suede pregame outfit for Jaguars game

"Clown parade" "Gonna be in the new Peaky Blinders movie": NFL fans roast Travis Kelce over suede pregame outfit for Jaguars game

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Oct 06, 2025 23:21 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce's arrival for Week 5 caught the attention of fans - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce's arrival for Monday Night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars caught the attention of the fans. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end arrived for the contest wearing an interesting pregame outfit, which led to speculations about what he was referencing.

Ad

Some Taylor Swift fans believed that Kelce dressed "like a tree" to promote Swift's "Wood" song, in which she makes references to the tight end. Others believed that he wanted to reference the show Peaky Blinders, especially based on the hat.

"Clown parade. So lame", criticized one fan.
"Kelce gonna be in the new Peaky Blinders movie?", asked a second fan.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Not him promoting wood and dressing like a tree", a third fan said in reference to Taylor Swift's new album.
Ad
Ad
Ad

The start of the season has not been kind to Kelce. He has just 182 yards and a single touchdown in four games. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a 3-1 record, and if the Kansas City Chiefs want to win their third straight game, they'll need the tight end to have a strong performance.

Travis Kelce holds strong performances following Taylor Swift's album releases

Since he joined the NFL, the singer has released four different albums. In each of the games following the releases, the tight end has had a strong individual performance.

Ad

There were four games. He scored touchdowns in three of these appearances, and in the most recent game, in 2022, he had eight receptions for 98 yards, despite not scoring a touchdown.

Ad

His individual performances in 2025 have not been impressive. He scored a single touchdown, playing in Brazil in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and his season-high in receiving yards was 61 in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. At 36 years of age, his impact on the field is clearly diminishing.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 2-2 record, and if they beat the Jaguars, the AFC West will have a three-way tie at 3-2 with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos. The race for the division is likely to go down to the wire, but the Chiefs know how to get things done.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications