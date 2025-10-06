Travis Kelce's arrival for Monday Night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars caught the attention of the fans. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end arrived for the contest wearing an interesting pregame outfit, which led to speculations about what he was referencing.Some Taylor Swift fans believed that Kelce dressed &quot;like a tree&quot; to promote Swift's &quot;Wood&quot; song, in which she makes references to the tight end. Others believed that he wanted to reference the show Peaky Blinders, especially based on the hat.&quot;Clown parade. So lame&quot;, criticized one fan.&quot;Kelce gonna be in the new Peaky Blinders movie?&quot;, asked a second fan.&quot;Not him promoting wood and dressing like a tree&quot;, a third fan said in reference to Taylor Swift's new album.Ball Don’t Lie @BallDontLieHQLINKCan’t hide that tree trunk right TaylorPamela @Pamela03468975LINKHe’s such a fashionista like his mama saidNaufal @NaufalReportsLINKOh man that hat puts a nice touch on the fit 😎The start of the season has not been kind to Kelce. He has just 182 yards and a single touchdown in four games. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a 3-1 record, and if the Kansas City Chiefs want to win their third straight game, they'll need the tight end to have a strong performance.Travis Kelce holds strong performances following Taylor Swift's album releasesSince he joined the NFL, the singer has released four different albums. In each of the games following the releases, the tight end has had a strong individual performance.There were four games. He scored touchdowns in three of these appearances, and in the most recent game, in 2022, he had eight receptions for 98 yards, despite not scoring a touchdown.His individual performances in 2025 have not been impressive. He scored a single touchdown, playing in Brazil in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and his season-high in receiving yards was 61 in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. At 36 years of age, his impact on the field is clearly diminishing.The Kansas City Chiefs have a 2-2 record, and if they beat the Jaguars, the AFC West will have a three-way tie at 3-2 with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos. The race for the division is likely to go down to the wire, but the Chiefs know how to get things done.