"Most overhyped player in the league" - NFL fans react to news of Jadeveon Clowney re-signing with Browns

Jadeveon Clowney has re-signed with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year contract worth $11 million. After becoming an unrestricted free agent on March 16, his future was uncertain following a successful individual season by the defensive end.

In 2021 with the Browns, he played in 14 games, and over that period compiled 37 tackles, nine sacks, 19 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended. He was voted a Pro Bowl alternate in what was his most productive season since 2018.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Browns are adding a post-draft difference-maker, re-signing pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per me and @TomPelissero . The two sides have agreed to terms. After 9 sacks last year, Clowney runs it back in Cleveland. The #Browns are adding a post-draft difference-maker, re-signing pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per me and @TomPelissero. The two sides have agreed to terms. After 9 sacks last year, Clowney runs it back in Cleveland. https://t.co/nRMs3zk6Qq

Fans of the NFL have been reacting to the news on Twitter, with one fan calling him:

"The most overhyped player in the NFL."

Another fan stated that he isn't a good player, and another fan responded by asking why he gets doubled so often if that is the case.

percy lawson @percylawson9 @titans4L_ @RapSheet @TomPelissero You’re either 11 years old and don’t understand schematic fit or you are admitting you didn’t watch the browns last year.. why does he get doubled so much if he isn’t good? @titans4L_ @RapSheet @TomPelissero You’re either 11 years old and don’t understand schematic fit or you are admitting you didn’t watch the browns last year.. why does he get doubled so much if he isn’t good?

This fan believes the Browns will be Super Bowl candidates due to Clowney's re-signing, as well as having Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

Chri$𖤐 @ChrisWithTheW @RapSheet @TomPelissero league messed up letting the browns get clowney back watson finna win the sb now @RapSheet @TomPelissero league messed up letting the browns get clowney back watson finna win the sb now😭😭

@Nearl33 believes there is a double-standard when it comes to the Browns re-signing Clowney. Now that he is back with the Browns, those same fans have changed their opinion on the pass-rusher.

Nic Earl @Nearl33 @RapSheet

Same fans after he signs with Cleveland: "Wow, he's awful. Can't believe that brought him back. Browns gonna brown" @TomPelissero Every other teams fans: "we should sign Clowney. We need him on our line"Same fans after he signs with Cleveland: "Wow, he's awful. Can't believe that brought him back. Browns gonna brown" @RapSheet @TomPelissero Every other teams fans: "we should sign Clowney. We need him on our line"Same fans after he signs with Cleveland: "Wow, he's awful. Can't believe that brought him back. Browns gonna brown"

This fan responded with a hilarious comment suggesting his nan could get more sacks if playing opposite Myles Garrett.

Another fan asked if the Browns have the best one-two pass-rushing duo in the NFL with Clowney and Garrett.

This NFL fan claims that while being a good player, the former first overall pick has never lived up to his expectations.

Isaiah @Isaiah36390057 @RapSheet @TomPelissero Dude aint never lived up to the hype. But has been a decent player. @RapSheet @TomPelissero Dude aint never lived up to the hype. But has been a decent player.

Finally, this fan questions his impact, suggesting that the Browns would have had a better record than 8-9 if he is such a difference-maker.

It's unfair to put the blame all on Clowney for what Cleveland did last year as they obviously had issues all over the field. Other than injuries to key players, they had problems with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the harmony inside the locker room. There was a situation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who left the franchise before joining with the Los Angeles Rams and winning the Super Bowl, adding to the misery of 2021.

Jadeveon Clowney and the Cleveland Browns will be hoping for an up-turn in 2022

In reality, there could be a vastly different outlook in 2022 for the Browns depending on what happens regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson and his potential suspension from the league. They acquired him from the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade this off-season as they look to fulfill the team's potential.

The Browns begin their 2022 season on the road in Charlotte, where they will face the Carolina Panthers. They will find it tough to make the playoffs in what is a stacked AFC, though they should definitely be challenging given the roster they have.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Clowney a good signing for the Browns? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell