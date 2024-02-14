Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying the fruits of their labor at the victory parade being held in Kansas City. A long, arduous season culminated in the Chiefs claiming their third Super Bowl in five years. t is a big occasion as it also makes its back-to-back championships for Patrick Mahomes and his teammates.

Naturally, the players are over the moon at what they accomplished, and one such player is running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While the running back didn't have an impact on the game (one rush for zero yards), he was still seen celebrating...with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. The two shared a hug on the streets of KC.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans didn't take too kindly to what they saw, with one posting on X that the running back would be getting cut soon.

"Edwards is definitely getting cut for this."

Expand Tweet

Others gave their thoughts on Edwards-Helaire and Brittany hugging.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

So fans don't exactly agree with what transpired in the victory parade. While there is likely nothing more to it than the fact that the running back and Brittany are friends, fans clearly don't see it that way and aren't happy with what they saw.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire later reacted to the video and clapped back at all the fans who were calling him out. He said:

"My first Time seeing Brit w/o having to go play a game all year! Go ask my Fiancé to see her Ring since we wanna talk!"

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs aiming for three-peat next season

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Mahomes and the Chiefs have endured success ever since No. 15 became the starter. While the franchise now has three Super Bowl titles in five years, they want more, history.

While winning back-to-back championships hadn't been done since the New England Patriots of 2004, the Chiefs managed to do that. But now they want a chance to do something no one team in NFL history has done before and that's win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Given that this season was a "down" year for Mahomes and the Chiefs, many don't expect them to return next year with the same receiving core. It that was deemed their biggest weakness this season.

That doesn't bode well for the rest of the NFL as this was seen as the chance to finally take down Patrick Mahomes given his lack of weapons. Seeing as no one could do it, the three-peat feels like a real possibility in 2025.