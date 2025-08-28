Clyde Edwards-Helaire reunites with Chiefs a day after wife Jo Jo mourns RB being cut by Saints

Clyde Edwards-Helaire's career with the Kansas City Chiefs did not pan out as expected. The running back was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite winning Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII with the team, he failed to establish himself as the lead back, and left for the New Orleans Saints in 2024.On Tuesday, the veteran running back was released from the Saints. The team trimmed the roster to just 53 players ahead of the deadline, and Edwards-Helaire could not survive. When he was released, his wife posted a TikTok stating that she wanted the Chiefs to re-sign him:And that's exactly what happened. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the running back is officially back in Kansas City. He signed a deal to join the Chiefs' practice squad with a view to being elevated in regular season games.His best year in Kansas City was his first. He finished with 803 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, playing in just 13 games due to injury. He failed to maintain consistency in other years, and Isiah Pacheco took over his spot as the starter.Chiefs also reunited with Kareem Hunt in recent yearsWhen Edwards-Helaire was drafted, he was expected to fill a hole created by Kareem Hunt's release in 2018. A video emerged of Hunt pushing a woman to the ground and later kicking him. He was an important part of Kansas City's offense, but Andy Reid decided to cut the cord as soon as the video was made public.The team won the Super Bowl in 2019, but their running game remained a concern. Looking to give the offense a boost, Edwards-Helaire joined in 2020. He played with the Chiefs for almost five seasons before he was let go and joined the Saints.Despite his old off-field problems, Hunt's career did not stop. The Cleveland Browns decided to give the running back a second chance, and he spent five seasons with the team.He later returned to Kansas City, with Isiah Pacheco suffering from injuries midway through the 2024 season. Hunt led the league in rushing yards (1,327) during his rookie season in 2017.