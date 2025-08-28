  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire reunites with Chiefs a day after wife Jo Jo mourns RB being cut by Saints

Clyde Edwards-Helaire reunites with Chiefs a day after wife Jo Jo mourns RB being cut by Saints

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Aug 28, 2025 02:15 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to the Chiefs - Source: Getty

Clyde Edwards-Helaire's career with the Kansas City Chiefs did not pan out as expected. The running back was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite winning Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII with the team, he failed to establish himself as the lead back, and left for the New Orleans Saints in 2024.

Ad

On Tuesday, the veteran running back was released from the Saints. The team trimmed the roster to just 53 players ahead of the deadline, and Edwards-Helaire could not survive. When he was released, his wife posted a TikTok stating that she wanted the Chiefs to re-sign him:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

And that's exactly what happened. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the running back is officially back in Kansas City. He signed a deal to join the Chiefs' practice squad with a view to being elevated in regular season games.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His best year in Kansas City was his first. He finished with 803 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, playing in just 13 games due to injury. He failed to maintain consistency in other years, and Isiah Pacheco took over his spot as the starter.

Ad

Chiefs also reunited with Kareem Hunt in recent years

When Edwards-Helaire was drafted, he was expected to fill a hole created by Kareem Hunt's release in 2018. A video emerged of Hunt pushing a woman to the ground and later kicking him. He was an important part of Kansas City's offense, but Andy Reid decided to cut the cord as soon as the video was made public.

Ad

The team won the Super Bowl in 2019, but their running game remained a concern. Looking to give the offense a boost, Edwards-Helaire joined in 2020. He played with the Chiefs for almost five seasons before he was let go and joined the Saints.

Despite his old off-field problems, Hunt's career did not stop. The Cleveland Browns decided to give the running back a second chance, and he spent five seasons with the team.

He later returned to Kansas City, with Isiah Pacheco suffering from injuries midway through the 2024 season. Hunt led the league in rushing yards (1,327) during his rookie season in 2017.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications