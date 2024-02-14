Clyde Edwards-Helaire's fiancée JoJo O'Conner shuts down fan’s insinuation regarding Super Bowl expenses

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a Super Bowl champion yet again.

The 32nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft collected the second Lombardi Trophy of his career when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. However, he played no significant part in that game, carrying the ball only once for no gain.

His fiancée JoJo O' Conner had earlier posted a Tiktok on Feb. 3, where she expressed her excitement for the Super Bowl and talked about buying expensive tickets for the same. Among the many comments to her post, one particular reply earned her ire.

"He paid or you paid, asking for a friend," a fan wrote

A fan commented on her post, asking who had paid for her tickets and other expenses, insinuating that these may have been taken care of by her fiance. She addressed that issue on TikTok, saying they work as a team and one is not dependent on the other:

"The ring that I usually wear on my finger signifies that we paid. I don't know if we ever had that, but it's not a he or me. So we paid."

The two first became engaged in the 2023 offseason and plan to marry this June.

Writer pitches Clyde Edwards-Helaire joining Panthers

By that time, however, Clyde Edwards-Helaire may find himself in need of a job.

Initially showing promise as a rookie with 803 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2020, he regressed in his sophomore campaign, tallying only 517 yards but still scoring the same number of touchdowns. However, it was not until Year 3 that he completely lost his form, as injuries and inconsistency caused him to be overtaken in the positional hierarchy by rookie Isiah Pacheco.

While the Chiefs eventually regained the Lombardi Trophy, Edwards-Helaire did not play a single game in that playoff run. In the ensuing offseason, general manager Brett Veach declined to invoke his fifth-year option, making him a free agent after 2023-24.

Fast forward to now, and where could he possibly go for 2024?

One option could be the Carolina Panthers, according to FanSided's Dean Jones. Last year, they had signed then-recent Pro Bowler Miles Sanders, then coming off playing a key part in the Philadelphia Eagles' run to Super Bowl LVII. But then he underwhelmed relative to his massive contract ($25.4 million over four years), setting a career-low 432 yards as the team went a horrible 2-15.

This could set the stage for Edwards-Helaire to replace him and/or Raheem Blackshear as a backup/complement to third-year breakout stud Chuba Hubbard on a short-term bargain deal, Jones writes.

Until then, the soon-to-be free agent has a month to savor his achievement.