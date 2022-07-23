"It's over coach, Brady won" - Skip Bayless goes off on Bill Belichick after Patriots HC reveals team won't have designated coordinators in 2022

Bill Belichick's decision to shun a more traditional support staff and not name offensive and defensive coordinators in New England has rubbed Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host Skip Bayless the wrong way.

Bayless took to Twitter to call out Belichick for his plan to call the plays on the offensive side of the ball and assign defensive play-calling duties to his son Stephen.

Bayless also sent a message to the long-time Patriots head coach that his six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady has won the war between the two friends-turned-foes.

Bayless wrote on Twitter:

"Belichick is funny. He won't name coordinators because HE obviously is going to call plays for the 1st time (and son Steve will run the D) as Belichick desperately chases Brady's ever-rising legacy. He wants to avoid the criticism as long as possible. It's over, coach. Brady won."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Belichick is funny. He won't name coordinators because HE obviously is going to call plays for the 1st time (and son Steve will run the D) as Belichick desperately chases Brady's ever-rising legacy. He wants to avoid the criticism as long as possible. It's over, coach. Brady won. Belichick is funny. He won't name coordinators because HE obviously is going to call plays for the 1st time (and son Steve will run the D) as Belichick desperately chases Brady's ever-rising legacy. He wants to avoid the criticism as long as possible. It's over, coach. Brady won.

Back in May, Bayless said that Bill Belichick was going to struggle this upcoming season and pointed out how, in his opinion, Brady's recent postseason performance negatively reflected on him:

"Bill Belichick has always been a product of ratings. He is always going to struggle and is getting desperate. It's all about Brady, who went to Tampa during the pandemic on a torn MCL and he won the Super Bowl. Last year, he won a playoff game and nearly beat the eventual champions by bringing it all the way back to 27 all...making Belichick look even more foolish.

To Bayless, the juxtaposition to Bill Belichick's team's playoff performance is damning:

"Belichick got blown off in his playoff game last year 47 to 17. Here we go again. Brady's team will be favored...it'll be right at the top of the list with Kansas City and maybe Buffalo but they will be right up at the top favored to win next year's Super Bowl because the GOAT is back at age 45."

Mac Jones' Year 2 improvement will determine Bill Belichick and the Patriots' season

Whether or not Bayless' prediction ends up being true will be determined by second-year quarterback Mac Jones, who led the Patriots to a surprising playoff berth in 2021.

Jones has improved his physique in a very noticeable way this season, focusing on his diet and workout routine to improve mobility and strength as the grind of another NFL season wears on his body.

Marcus Whitman @TFG_Football It is only natural that some Patriots fans watch Mac Jones after 20 years of Tom Brady and ask "Why can't Mac become a great quarterback?"



Here's some of my organized thoughts on "QB Upside" and why it's such a weird conversation. It is only natural that some Patriots fans watch Mac Jones after 20 years of Tom Brady and ask "Why can't Mac become a great quarterback?"Here's some of my organized thoughts on "QB Upside" and why it's such a weird conversation. https://t.co/jfNXRjx7LX

The former National Championship quarterback at Alabama finished his rookie season with a 68 percent completion rating and registered 3,800 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed with Skip and Shannon, Skip Bayless, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far