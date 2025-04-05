Shedeur Sanders had a strong day on the football field. After showing off his skills during Colorado’s Pro Day by completing 62 of 67 passes, launching a 55-yard deep throw and handling a two-minute drill like a pro, he was spotted sharing a smile with his father, Deion Sanders, and brother, Shilo.

These moments were posted by CU Buffs Football.

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark reshared it, writing:

“Still don’t get how they hate on this! Family First.”

Although Coach Prime didn’t say anything directly, he just reposted the message on his Instagram.

Coach Prime reacts as ex-Steelers star questions hate against Shedeur Sanders after wholesome Pro Day moment (Source: Via IG/ @DeionSanders)

The Sanders family has been in the spotlight for a while, and not always in a good way. Some people think Shedeur gets special treatment because of who his dad is.

On Pro Day, Shedeur let his performance do the talking. He looked more ready than ever and proved that he might be a first-round pick in the NFL draft. Teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are already showing interest.

Shedeur Sanders' stellar performance at Colorado Pro Day

Shedeur Sanders looked stronger than he did at the end of last season. He began with short, quick passes.

Once he started throwing longer passes and using play-action plays (where the quarterback fakes a handoff), he looked sharp and in control.

One of his best throws was a long, perfect pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. It flew over 40 yards through the air and landed right where it needed to.

Shedeur then threw a mix of different passes, including ones where the receivers ran toward the middle and others where they ran toward the sidelines. One of his best throws was a perfect pass to Sheppard near the sideline. To finish the day, Shedeur and his receivers tried a two-minute drill.

Scouts noticed that Shedeur looked stronger, especially in his upper body. His throws had more power. While he still needs to improve how he handles pressure and moves around, he clearly made progress.

They didn’t reach the end zone, but Shedeur still made several important throws that helped move the ball down the field.

The Final Grade which Shedeur received was B+.

